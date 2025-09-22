Customer Tries To Return Stolen Merchandise, But The Situation Escalates Quickly When The Manager Notifies The Police

I’ve read a lot of stories where employees don’t do anything when a customer tries to steal.

This is usually what they’re told to do because it’s not worth risking their lives for a job.

But in this story, a manager does the right thing by notifying the police to let them handle it. It escalates pretty quickly after that.

Thin blue line This happened years ago, so some of the processes will be foreign to the younger readers. I worked for a neighborhood consumer electronics store. This was back in the days when we wrote out customer receipts (even though we sold TONS of computers and associated hardware/software – I digress). We had a crew working in our town that had stolen a serialized receipt book and they were returning stolen merch for cash refunds. Our local regional manager let all the stores know the receipt serial number range to look out for on returns.

The manager jumped into action.

I was working the store with my manager one day. A very large and sweaty woman comes in with a stolen receipt and something she wants a refund for. I kept her occupied for a few minutes while my manager slipped to the back and called the police. A few minutes later a squad car parks right in front of our door.

The lady realized what was happening.

The lady sees the co getting out of his car and she makes a bee-line for the front door. He tries to detain her but it just ends up being a sweaty wrestling match while she is trying desperately to get into her car like it’s home base and she’s free if she gets in. We see the cop having trouble so I jump on the phone and dial 911. I told dispatch that the cop was struggling with someone in front of our store.

This is pretty gross.

In a matter of seconds, tons of cops are diverging on our shopping center. They get to the struggling pair at the perfect moment for the perp to empty her bladder down the cop’s leg. He was drenched! I felt so bad for our cop because ALL of the other cops were now laughing their butts off at their brother in yellowish blue.

I feel bad for the cop too! I’m glad they caught the thief though.

