Customer Verbally Attacked The Founder Of The Company To Get A Deal, So The Employee Cut Him Off And Defended His Family’s Name

A customer expecting special treatment is nothing new, but when that customer crosses the line and insults an employee’s own family, things quickly escalate.

One employee, fiercely loyal to his grandfather, refused to tolerate the mistreatment and made it clear that respect for his family came first, even if it meant telling the customer to leave the store.

If you insult my family, we don’t need your business I’ve been working the past few years for my family’s company that my grandfather founded. I was helping a customer who claimed that his ex-wife worked at one of our other locations.

As I was showing him some of our products, he asked if he could get an employee-family discount. I told him that since he was no longer married to a woman who no longer worked for the company, I could not offer him any discounts other than the company’s standard quantity-based discounts.

The customer said, “That’s what I expected from what my ex-wife told me.” I asked him what he meant by that, and he responded by calling my grandfather a series of ugly names — and that’s where I cut him off.

I told him, “Look, our company makes plenty of money and we’re not going broke if I don’t make this sale. I don’t have to stand here and listen to you speak that way about my grandfather, this company, or the rest of my family. I’d like you to leave my store now.”

On his way out, he stopped by my manager’s office to complain. I overheard my manager telling the customer, “Well, not4urbrains is right. Did you really expect that insulting the founder of the company would help you get a discount? Get out of my store.”

The employee stood up for his family, and the customer walked out empty-handed.

Respect should always come first.

