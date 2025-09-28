Customers Were Looking For Products They Don’t Sell, So An Employee Made Sure To Respond Honestly

Some customers think they know more than the staff.

Customer insisted we have a product we’ve never carried. I work in a grocery store. I’m standing in front of the dairy case making the order for the weekend. A customer comes up and asks me where the pints of coconut milk are. I tell her that we don’t carry it refrigerated. But we have it shelf stable in cans in what we call the grocery aisle.

She insisted that she buys it here all the time. I respond by saying I order all the dairy and dairy alternatives, and we don’t carry that. I turn and walk away. Like really, I work here. I think I know what we sell and what we don’t. (Shaking my head)

While I’m at it, another time a customer asked where the alcohol was. I told him we don’t sell alcohol. He kept insisting that we did. I looked at him and said, well, since you know it all, good luck finding it, and walked away. Our store is only 5 aisles. It’s pretty obvious there’s no alcohol.

The rudeness of some people is just insane. I don’t put up with it anymore. Once it’s apparent they aren’t listening, I remove myself from the situation before I say something to get into trouble.

You cannot reason with someone who refuses to listen.

