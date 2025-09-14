Dad Kept Charging Her More And More Money Until She Was Hardly Keeping Any For Herself, So She Decided To Quit Her Job, And Now Dad Is Getting Upset

Teenagers will often get a job so that they have some extra spending cash and so that they can save up for something like a car.

What would you do if you were saving lots of money from your job, but then your dad started charging you for utilities and rent and more so that you hardly had anything for yourself?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she finally decided it wasn’t worth it to work just to give him the money, so she is going to quit.

Check it out.

AITAH for threatening to quit my job if my dad continues what he’s doing? For some background, I (16F)have lived with my dad (64M) for about a year now. My parents are divorced and I am not close with my mother. I’m going into my senior year (I’m graduating a year early) and start school again in a week or so.

Last year in November, I began working at a restaurant as a hostess to save up for a car. I take the bus to and from school, as well as to work, and a car would save me a lot of time. I make minimum wage, and I pull in a little over 1,000 dollars a month after taxes. I put about 60-70% of that into savings and spend the rest on various things like going out with friends or funko pops. In February of this year, my dad told me since I was making so much money I needed to start contributing to the household. At first this was fine. He asked that I pay for my phone bill and utilities. We rent from a family member so utilities are discounted, and my phone bill isn’t too expensive either. Both things are about $200.

With this I was saving less so I still had spending money, but still had set aside 4-500 dollars every month for the car. In July he decided I needed to pay a portion of the rent. I tried to argue with him on that but he threatened to close my account (which he can do because he opened it for me).

I had to start giving him 500 dollars on top of the 200 a month, totaling 700 a month. With the 300 I had left I saved 200 for the car and kept 100. I was pretty fed up at this point, but it gets worse. I have some cash in a jar in my room, in case I go do something that you can’t use a card for. I had about 300 dollars in the jar from several months. Last week I came home from work and the jar is empty. When I asked my dad he said that since I’m his daughter he’s entitled to the money I make. I was furious. I told him he had to give it back but he had already spent it on some Amazon purchases. Lucky me.

He told me he wanted 100 extra dollars a month because “I shouldn’t have that much money just for me”. So after all this, I’m only pulling in 200 dollars a month, that’s if I don’t save any. Last night I told my dad I was going to give my two weeks notice. I work hard and I’m exhausted, it isn’t worth the few hundred dollars I get. He was absolutely furious and said that I owe it to him to contribute to the household. I go to work in a few hours and I’m planning on letting them know I won’t be continuing. AITAH?

