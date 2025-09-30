September 30, 2025 at 6:48 am

Dad Makes Deal With His Young Daughter To Trade A Dirt Bike Ride For A Princess Tea Party, And It’s Melting Hearts

by Ben Auxier

A father and daughter on an adventure together

Warning: this is unbelievably adorable. Illegally cute. Nefarious levels of precious.

But if you think you can handle it, here’s the post from TikTok user @madisonmealy:

A father and daughter on an adventure together

“Hey, Nora.”

“What?”

“Can we make a deal?”

“Yeah.”

“If you go on your first mountain bike ride with me today, I’ll have a tea party with you.”

“A princess tea party?!”

A father and daughter on an adventure together

The deal is struck and the adventure begins.

A father and daughter on an adventure together

They have a blast on the bike.

A father and daughter on an adventure together

And then the tea party.

“This is so lovely.”

“Would you like a roll, princess?”

“Thank you, Prince.”

@madisonmealy

✨🫖 thank you, prince 🫖✨

♬ Married Life (From “Up”) – Gina Luciani

An uptrend in dadhood?

She’s so excited!

It’s a new high score.

Very sweet.

Well dadded all around.

I’m gonna pass out from the cute.

