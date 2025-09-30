Dad Makes Deal With His Young Daughter To Trade A Dirt Bike Ride For A Princess Tea Party, And It’s Melting Hearts
by Ben Auxier
Warning: this is unbelievably adorable. Illegally cute. Nefarious levels of precious.
But if you think you can handle it, here’s the post from TikTok user @madisonmealy:
“Hey, Nora.”
“What?”
“Can we make a deal?”
“Yeah.”
“If you go on your first mountain bike ride with me today, I’ll have a tea party with you.”
“A princess tea party?!”
The deal is struck and the adventure begins.
They have a blast on the bike.
And then the tea party.
“This is so lovely.”
“Would you like a roll, princess?”
“Thank you, Prince.”
@madisonmealy
✨🫖 thank you, prince 🫖✨
An uptrend in dadhood?
She’s so excited!
It’s a new high score.
Very sweet.
Well dadded all around.
I’m gonna pass out from the cute.
