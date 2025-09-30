Dad Makes Deal With His Young Daughter To Trade A Dirt Bike Ride For A Princess Tea Party, And It’s Melting Hearts

Warning: this is unbelievably adorable. Illegally cute. Nefarious levels of precious.

But if you think you can handle it, here’s the post from TikTok user @madisonmealy:

“Hey, Nora.”

“What?”

“Can we make a deal?”

“Yeah.”

“If you go on your first mountain bike ride with me today, I’ll have a tea party with you.”

“A princess tea party?!”

The deal is struck and the adventure begins.

They have a blast on the bike.

And then the tea party.

“This is so lovely.”

“Would you like a roll, princess?”

“Thank you, Prince.”

An uptrend in dadhood?



She’s so excited!

It’s a new high score.

Very sweet.

Well dadded all around.

I’m gonna pass out from the cute.

