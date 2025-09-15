Dad Walks Out On Girlfriend When Their Son Is A Baby, But Years Later He Reappears And Claims The Boy Is His “Son”

Imagine not knowing your biological father for your whole life, but years later, he shows up online and comments on your posts, calling you his “son.”

Would you ignore the comments, try to reconnect with him, or make it very clear that you have a different dad, the one who raised you?

In today’s story, one man is in this position, and his cousin gives him an idea about how to get back at his biological father.

My cousin’s bio dad wants to “connect” with him after over 20 years. I got the go ahead to tell this story a few days ago. My cousin (20M) is a somewhat famous rapper in his local area. When he was born, his bio dad basically left him and his mom to starve in either North or South Dakota. My cousin’s mom was able to leave that State, and return to my dad’s side of the family. I’m not a 100% sure of the details, but somewhere within his dad’s desertion his dad was scared off by my father.

His cousin’s bio dad didn’t forget about him.

My cousin and my aunt, years later, moved on, and my cousin was adopted by my uncle, a wonderful man, who still sees my cousin as much his bio son as if he helped conceive him. Cue to now: My cousin’s 20, a locally famous rapper in his immediate area, lives on his own with a friend or two, and still has a good connection with his mom and his dad (his adoptive father, who took care of him since he was, like, four). His bio dad was cyberstalking him (liking photos, and posting photos of my cousin, when he was in middle school). Soon, his bio dad messaged him online about how my cousin is his “son” because he helped with the process to create him.

They found it funny.

My cousin, my father, my aunt’s sister, and I were losing it. I have no idea how my dad felt about it, but I know my cousin and I were finding the situation hilarious, with me and him calling his bio dad a donor. My aunt’s sister’s mad, and wants to kill him (she can’t considering she isn’t THAT crazy, and my two aunts live in different States). To make it better (or worse), my cousin’s donor was saying how my cousin’s mom was sleeping with other guys (when it was in fact him sleeping around), and, excluding my cousin’s two sisters that were conceived with my uncle and aunt, he has 20 siblings, all in various States!

OP had a suggestion.

When I first heard the situation, I told him to post online about how my uncle his the best dad in the world, and if he felt like, roast his donor of a bio dad . . . because I’m petty like that. Well, he did it. On his social media, he showed screenshots of his bio dad trying to claim that my cousin his “son,” all while the song “I Don’t **** with You” by Big Sean (ft. E-40) was playing.

The cousin wasn’t done yet.

I’m not a fan of rap music, but I was dying laughing at the choice of my cousin’s song in regards of that. To put icing on the cake, my cousin mentioned that his bio dad can keep the spoiled milk he left to get after 20 years of absence, and all he did was essentially donate his to my aunt. As far as I know, that’s all the tea spilled about the situation.

The bio dad has some nerve to consider himself a dad when he left his child as a baby. Considering the bio dad looks at his son’s posts, he should definitely get the message.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls people like the bio dad “self-centered losers.”

Yup, this is probably the only reason he contacted him.

This person gives an example of a dad who tried to reconnect due to his son’s fame.

Seriously. He should try this.

His biological father doesn’t deserve a place in his life.

