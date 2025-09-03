Kid Washes The Family’s Dishes To Stop The Kitchen From Stinking, But One Thing Was Just Too Gross To Contend With

When you live with others – whether it’s growing up with your family, living with roommates, or eventually having a home with your partner and kids – there will inevitably come a time when one person’s mess irritates another.

After all, we’re all different, and have different approaches to chores and living conditions.

We just make the best of it, as the kid in this story was doing by washing the dishes every day in their family home.

They had just one condition to doing this – but when their mom broke it in quite an monumental way, they took action.

But they weren’t ready for their mom’s disproportionate reaction.

Read on to find out how this kid’s effort to keep the family afloat turned into an almighty drama.

AITA for throwing out my moms crockpot and not wanting to buy her a new one? My mom has a crock pot that she used for my sister’s graduation party – and then it sat there for months filled with cabbage. In our house, I tend to do the dishes as long as they are empty and in the sink. Dishes aren’t my chore or anything, I just tend to do them because no one else will, and the dishes stink up the house if I don’t. We have a garbage disposal and dishwasher that anyone can use, I just tend to hand wash personally because it’s what I’m used to. I have communicated several times to everyone how much it bothers me when they leave massive chunks of food in dishes when we have a garbage disposal, and that I refuse to do the dishes if they are left like that.

Unfortunately, our crockpot was left in a corner to ferment, and it ended up collecting an army of fruit flies gushing from this one tiny vent from the top. I was going crazy looking for the source of the flies until I found it. I knew with the amount of flies that existed, coming for the tiniest hole, that many many more existed on the inside. Not to mention the smell was horrific, probably the worst aroma I have ever had to deal with, all from this one hole.

So I thought the best thing to do was to triple bag the thing, put it in a bin and leave it outside the house for now until we figure out where the best place to throw it out is. However, then my mom came home extremely livid about it, and told me I shouldn’t have thrown it out and now I need to buy her a new one. From my perspective, I’ve been very open about not just that crock pot but my overall unwillingness to clean the dishes if they cannot at the very least remove the food from them. AITA?

Firstly, this is absolutely disgusting and no one should be having to deal with this – and by the sounds of it, there’s a pattern of neglectful and even abusive behavior in this home.

The crock pot was a health hazard, and throwing it out was for the good of the whole family.

The mom should be apologizing, not demanding a new crock pot. This one was hardly well-used.

It’s clear that this child is trying to keep the house in order by themselves, potentially even parentified by a neglectful or struggling parent.

Doing the dishes as a one-off is a nice gesture, but no kid should have to do the dishes every day because that’s the only way they’re ever going to get done.

With the mom’s reaction, she could well need some help – both physical help with the chores and therapy too – and not from her child either.

A professional is required here.

