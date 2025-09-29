DJ Said A Justin Bieber Imposter Tricked Him And Sang A Song During His Gig

It this funny, or sad…?

Or maybe a little bit of both…?

A DJ named Gryffin posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he got duped during one of his performances by a guy he thought was Justin Bieber.

The text overlay on the DJ’s video reads, “How Bustin Jieber duped me during my own set.”

The Bieber lookalike could be seen walking into the club and partying with folks.

Another text overlay reads, “Dark venue and loud music didn’t help here.”

Gryffin told viewers that a team of people representing the fake Bieber asked him if he could sing his song, “Sorry.”

Things seemed to go off without a hitch…

Until Gryffin learned the whole thing was a lie.

Doh!

Take a look at the video.

He got punk’d!

