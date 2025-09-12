Drivers Kept Crashing Into Their House, So Homeowners Decided To Line Their Yard With Massive Tree Trunks

People often underestimate how a poorly designed road can turn into a disaster zone.

For one family, a treacherous bend near their home became a magnet for late-night car crashes and wild stories.

But when the city refused to do anything about it, these homeowners had to take matters into their own hands.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

real car in childrens room The house my friend lived in with his parents was on a curve. It was the main road to a huge disco. (You can imagine how it continues.) His room faced the street.

It didn’t take long for the homeowners to see a big problem with this.

For a while, everything went well, until almost every other weekend a car couldn’t make the curve and crashed into the house. So he has stories about how he was woken up by a car in his children’s room.

There were never really any real consequences for the drivers.

Unfortunately, most of the cars weren’t broken enough, so the drivers fled. Since there were no perpetrators, his parents were left with the costs.

But when they tried to ask the city to make a change, it didn’t go over well.

They wrote to the city asking them to do something to make the curve safer. Of course, nothing happened.

So the homeowners figured it was time to do something about it themselves.

Then they came up with an idea: Since the city isn’t changing anything about the curve, our problem is that the perpetrators can keep driving. They laid tree trunks across the lawn in front of the house. The solution to the problem began the very next weekend.

The crashes still happened, but this time, the homeowners weren’t taking the brunt of the damage.

Cars continued to drive into the house. But the trees had damaged the axles of all the cars so badly that they were no longer drivable. This led to two results: All damage was paid for from now on Strangely enough, the number of accidents on this bend decreased so that only two or three cars got stuck in the tree trunks a year.

The curve still may have claimed its occasional victim, but their makeshift fix sure did slow things down.

What did Reddit think?

This user asks for a needed clarification.

Turns out, using tree trunks as a deterrent is incredibly effective.

Apparently some people have to sue in order to see real results.

This similar story ended very differently.

Their solution may not have been elegant, but it worked just well enough to make life a little quieter.

And that’s all this family really needed.

