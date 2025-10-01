Employee Misunderstands How Teenager Wants Her Ice-Cream, So The Girl’s Mom Insists On An Apology

Some customer interactions can really leave you scratching your head wondering what just happened, and today’s story is one of those situations.

I had a customer shout at me today over ice cream I work in a chocolate shop which sells ice cream and drinks. And this woman and her 3 daughters (teenagers, the one in question was at least 15) one daughter wanted an ice cream so i made hers while getting the other stuff ready for the other orders. The daughter wanted sauce on her icecream and then shook her hand like no when i went to get the chocolate square we put on at the end and so i thought she didnt want the sauce so i threw it away.

That isn’t what she meant.

I went to make a new one and she said sorry i meant i didnt want the square. And i was like no its okay ill make you a new one. Then i turned around to the mum coming up to me saying i was rude to her daughter and i needed to apologise. So i looked at the daughter to apologise and suddenly her eyes are red like shes crying when 2 seconds ago she was fine???

She was really confused.

So i apologised and the mum was like you shouldnt be in retail if you cant talk to people. And asked for a refund and stormed out. I was so confused, i should have asked what i had done. I look young so i think the mum thought she could bully me back. Side note: this was at 4.30pm I had been at work since 8am…

