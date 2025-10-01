Employee Misunderstands How Teenager Wants Her Ice-Cream, So The Girl’s Mom Insists On An Apology
Some customer interactions can really leave you scratching your head wondering what just happened, and today’s story is one of those situations.
Imagine dealing with a mother who acts like a Karen and a daughter who seems to change her entire personality in one second.
That’s kind of close to what happens here but with ice-cream.
Keep reading to see why these customers literally need to chill out.
I had a customer shout at me today over ice cream
I work in a chocolate shop which sells ice cream and drinks.
And this woman and her 3 daughters (teenagers, the one in question was at least 15) one daughter wanted an ice cream so i made hers while getting the other stuff ready for the other orders.
The daughter wanted sauce on her icecream and then shook her hand like no when i went to get the chocolate square we put on at the end and so i thought she didnt want the sauce so i threw it away.
That isn’t what she meant.
I went to make a new one and she said sorry i meant i didnt want the square.
And i was like no its okay ill make you a new one.
Then i turned around to the mum coming up to me saying i was rude to her daughter and i needed to apologise.
So i looked at the daughter to apologise and suddenly her eyes are red like shes crying when 2 seconds ago she was fine???
She was really confused.
So i apologised and the mum was like you shouldnt be in retail if you cant talk to people. And asked for a refund and stormed out.
I was so confused, i should have asked what i had done. I look young so i think the mum thought she could bully me back.
Side note: this was at 4.30pm I had been at work since 8am…
It sounds like they were just playing her to try to get free ice-cream.
