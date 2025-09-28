Entitled Customer Tries To Pay For A $3 Candy Bar With A $100 Bill, Causing An Employee To Get Creative With Revenge

How far would you to get revenge on an annoying customer?

One Redditor recalls a time one customer challenged them to break a hundred-dollar bill for a candy bar.

See the story below to find out what happened next.

Sweet revenge on a chocolate bar standoff This actually happened a couple years ago. I was working on this big national department chain store which I was hired for Black Friday, but stayed for the holidays. The company was trying to boost online sales, so every day, they would do some new type of discount if the customer bought online to pick up IRL.

The reality is — the sales were extremely frustrating for customers and employees alike.

But they were always very confusing, and we (employees) spent more time explaining how the offer worked then actually selling stuff. This man comes with his daughter around my age and a stuffed shopping cart. I beeped every product and told the final price once I was done.

But, of course, the total wasn’t what the man had intended it to be.

Now, picture a man twice my height getting red by rage to see the price was not what he predicted. He elevated his voice, asking me about the offers, and why it didn’t work. I tried explaining how it worked, but he stopped me immediately and went like, “If I ever hear another word from you, I swear…” which I didn’t get at all. It was absolutely not my fault or anyone’s at the store, as everyone there was following the company’s orders.

However, the customer had an outrageous demand.

The man demanded I cancel every product except for the cheapest thing off the list, which was a three-dollar chocolate bar. I did, but it was over 50 products, and I had to beep the supervisor’s card, type the password and beep the product for every single thing. This process took me twenty minutes, at least.

Oh, but the baffling behavior wasn’t over yet.

The man then handed me a hundred dollar bill to pay for the chocolate bar, which I obviously didn’t have change for. Okay, then…

That’s when the employee got savvy.

I could’ve buzzed a bell that resonates to the whole store and call my manager, but I decided to forget that it existed. I buzzed a little siren below the cashier’s table, that only buzzes to the other cashiers, but there were none, since the man was the only customer and everyone had other chores to do, so no one heard it besides me, the man and his daughter. I even saw one of my colleagues a few feet away restocking some shelf, but he couldn’t tell we were having an issue so he didn’t offered to help.

And they continued to play off their “helpfulness.”

I kept buzzing that little siren, looked at the man and shrugged, as if I were doing everything I could. It went 10 more minutes, I kid you not, and he finally got impatient. “I don’t have all day.” “I’m sorry, sir. You’re trying to pay [for] a $3 chocolate bar with a 100$ bill, and I don’t have $97 in change. If you have smaller bills, we can do this quicker.”

But, the customer’s true colors were already showing.

“I have fives, twos, twenties, tens, everything you need, but I’m not helping you in any way.” “I’m sorry then, but you have to wait for the manager.” Eventually, said manager came downstairs to check everything, and I asked him to get change for me. As he was trying to get smaller bills from that 100, he whispered “AHole…” which I replied with “You have no idea”.

That’s when they broke.

Once that customer was gone, I told the manager what happened and started crying. He said I could have called him, and he would have handled the situation for me, but he laughed and was very proud with the way I handled that situation myself.

What does Reddit think about this customer interaction? Was the employee in the right to push back? Let’s read the comments below to get an idea.

One Redditor said their employment would’ve been a lot shorter, due to attitude.

Another reminded the OP it is totally within their right to deny big bills like that.

One complimented the manager’s handling of the situation.

Another felt that the employee was much too nice in this situation.

At least the employee got to waste a little of this terrible customer’s time!

