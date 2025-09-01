Ephemeral Tattoos Were Supposed To Be Temporary For About A Year, But He Still Has His Over Three Years Later And He Isn’t Happy

Tattoos are extremely popular, and thanks to some advancements in laser removal technology, they aren’t quite as permanent as they used to be.

Years ago, a company called Ephemeral Tattoo came out with a temporary tattoo that was meant to last around a year, and this TikToker got one as part of their beta testing. Well, he isn’t happy about it and made a video showing people what it looks like now.

His video starts out with him looking into the camera, and he says, “Remember Ephemeral Tattoos? Remember me? I still have mine, three and a half years later, and this is an update of what it looks like now. If you remember, Ephemeral Tattoos came out in 2020, 2021 maybe, and they originally promised a temporary tattoo that was still put on with the traditional needle, that would only last 9-15 months.”

He explains when he got the tattoo and how it became famous. He says, “I was a part of a beta testing group. I have a video that went viral from it, and ever since then, I get comments asking me to provide an update, so this is about three and a half years later. My very large Ephemeral Tattoo on my thigh.

He then cuts the camera to show his tattoo, which is of a geometric deer. The tattoo does look pretty faded, but it is very visible. He says, “And there it is. Still very very visible. You can see it compared to other tattoos that I have. it looks really bad and faded, and it has been that way for a while.”

He then pans back up to his face and says, “They are still a company. They have changed the type of ink they use, and they now say it fades within three years. But I absolutely regret this.”

At the end of the video, he says he might get a cover-up and asks people if they have any ideas.

