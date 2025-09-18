Friend Added Her To A Massive Group Chat Where She Sent Tons Of Baby Photos, But She Told Her That She Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of It

Some people will really make everything about themselves and that’s crazy!

This girl shares how she didn’t want to receive too many photographs from her friend but her friend got offended about it!

Check out the full story.

AITA for not joining my best friend’s 70 person what’s app with daily photos of her baby? My best friend had a baby and she LOVES to take and send photos of that baby, which is understandable. Babies are adorable and all consuming. I live far away from her. Sometimes she sends me like 25 photos at a time. I know she’s just wanting to share her life with me, and her kid is the most important part of her life.

This is where it gets tricky!

I am childfree by choice and while I love my friends’ kids, I’m not much of a “baby person.” I try to love and appreciate babies, but it’s always a stretch. I feel bad about this sometimes, but that’s just how I feel. My friend is very comfortable starting huge group texts and welcoming lots of cross talk. When she was in labor, she started a 120 person group what’s app, for example.

She’s been a little extra with everything…

When she has a mental health crisis, she’ll start a 30 person group chat with a bunch of people I don’t know. In some ways, it’s something I admire about her – she’s unafraid of asking for support and to be witnessed during the big moments in her life, and she values including people. Other parts of me find this behavior to be kind of entitled.

UH OH…

Maybe I’m too afraid to Just start a huge group chat about a big thing in my life, and therefore I judge her for it. But I also just find it intrusive. Anyways, recently she added me to a 70 person what’s app group for daily photos of Her baby. I messaged her that sadly I did not want to participate because I use what’s app for work and other things, and I find huge chats overwhelming, but that I’ll gladly continue to receive pics in our 1:1 texting.

That’s INSANE!

She seemed pretty hurt and pointed out that I have no issue being in another friend’s what’s app group about her baby. That’s true – but that’s because that other friend only posts once a month or so and is much more thoughtful about how much she uses the group. I feel this is honestly causing a rift between us. It feels so petty – and yet it also feels deep somehow.

She was not expecting that!

Sometimes I wonder if I’m just a huge curmudgeon and should have sucked it up and been quietly annoyed about the group but not said anything. However it’s clearly about a deeper issue – the ways in which we feel or don’t feel entitled to the attention of others. One last thing to note – she added me to The group during the most important weekend of my career, where I was facilitating a very high stakes and emotional retreat (which my friend knew about).

She’s unsure about her behavior!

In some Ways, because I am childfree by choice, my career IS my baby – but it’s not something seen and cherished by others like a baby is. Anyways, I welcome your insights! Thanks.

YIKES! That sounds so weird!

Why can’t she just find a middle ground to deal with this?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user suggests putting the conversation on silent.

This user knows this girl is not a true friend!

This user feels like the friend might be an attention seeker!

This user suggests being in the chat without being in it!

Exactly! This user can’t wrap their head around why someone would send so many random photographs.

Someone’s bein a little annoying here.

