Gas Station Worker Wore Old Jeans To Her Shift, But A Rude Customer Insisted They Were “Designer” And Mocked Them Loudly Until Another Shopper Finally Spoke Up

Some customers just can’t help but make your day harder than it needs to be.

So, what would you do if someone mocked your clothes at work, insisted they knew more about your own jeans than you did, and wouldn’t stop ranting about it to everyone else in line?

Would you snap back and ask them to leave? Or would you just let them rant until they left on their own?

In the following story, one gas station cashier finds herself in this exact predicament.

Here’s how it all played out.

“YOU BOUGHT THOSE JEANS LIKE THAT!” I used to work at a family-owned and operated gas station. I was there for a year, and the dress code was very lax the entire time. I wore jeans with holes and rips in them, shorts, whatever. To top it off, it was in an extremely nice area near a lake, and the 1% flocked to this place because it was the only convenience store nearest the lake for beer/soda/candy. One day, I came to work in jeans that were about 5 years old. They were so worn out that they used to be tight jeans, but were baggy as **** and had rips on both knees. (Yaaaay minimum wage)

She was not prepared to deal with this guy.

The regulars there were “quirky.” One came in just like he does every day and grabbed a 40-oz Busch. As he got to the counter, I stopped stocking sodas and met him at the register. “Hi, how are you tod–” “You are so stupid for buying those jeans like that.” “I’m sorry… What?”

He wouldn’t stop saying that she bought them like that.

“You have got to be kidding me! You are so dumb! So stupid!” “I didn’t buy my jeans like this… I’ve had them for years and worn them a lot…” “NO YOU DIDN’T! YOU BOUGHT THOSE JEANS LIKE THAT.” At this point, I’m getting angry. This rich ******* is insulting my intelligence because he’s never seen what well-worn clothes look like in his life.

Fed up, she tried to reason with him.

“NO. I DIDN’T. Who the **** would buy jeans THIS jacked up?! The zipper is LITERALLY held together by a KEYRING!” He shakes his head. “Designer jeans these days are so stupid. I can’t believe you bought those like that.” I was more confused than angry, and a line had formed, so I gave him his change and ignored him as I served the next customer.

He continued to stand there until a regular customer stood up for her.

He continued to stand next to the register for about 5 minutes, telling the influx of people how stupid I was for buying baggy, unflattering jeans with holes at the knees and pockets. Most didn’t care and ignored him, but after one of my favorite regulars shrugged and told him, “Looks like normal wear and tear to me!” He stomped out to his car and left. That was years ago, and I’m still confused.

Yikes! He cares a little too much about someone else’s jeans.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person doesn’t understand why her jeans rip in one place.

Here’s someone who worked in a store that sold these types of jeans.

According to this reader, Old Navy sold jeans like this for $99.

For this reader, the companies do it so rich people can look like working people.

That guy needs to mind his business!

There’s nothing better than a pair of well-worn, ripped jeans!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.