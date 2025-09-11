Ghost Classmate Showed Up After Disappearing For Months And Asked For Her Notes Before The Exam, But She Said No

Sometimes you just have to establish strong boundaries to protect your assets.

But imagine being a good student and taking notes, only for a ghost classmate to show up and demand that you give them your notes. Would you give them your notes to keep the peace?

Well, this student refused to share her notes. Is she in the wrong for doing that? Should she have been “nicer”?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to give my notes to a classmate who disappeared all semester I’m 19F and I take detailed notes for one of my classes. A classmate who hasn’t shown up since the second week messaged me asking for all my notes so she could pass the exam.

Her classmate felt entitled to it, though.

I told her I was sorry but I wasn’t comfortable sharing them and suggested she talk to the professor or teaching assistant.

She left me on read and later posted a vague story on Instagram saying girls who hoard knowledge are the reason women struggle in academia.

She wanted to make her feel bad.

I know she was talking about me, but I don’t think it’s true. I’ve shared notes before with people who actually attended class and put effort into. But I don’t think I owe my time or work to someone who ghosted the entire semester. AITA?

She just wanted to take advantage of her.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

Exactly.

A reader shares some thoughts.

Who would’ve thought?

A better course of action.

Another reader chimes in.

This commenter sums it up.

She wouldn’t be a good influence, so not being friends with her is probably for the best.

Feeling entitled to someone else’s detailed notes only confirmed how she doesn’t value effort.

