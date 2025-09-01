Grandmother Leaves Engagement Ring To Granddaughter In Her Will, But A Cousin Wants The Ring Since She’s Getting Married First

Family inheritances can bring out a profound sense of pride and sentimentality… but more often than not, they bring out just plain selfishness.

One woman found herself defending her claim to her cousin over an engagement ring that her late grandmother had left for her in her will.

Her cousin’s justification? She deserved it more.

Who should get the ring?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to give my cousin my grandmother’s engagement ring because she “deserves it more”? So, my grandma passed away 2 years ago, and in her will, she left me her engagement ring. It’s not just valuable — it means a lot to me because she wore it every day.

But then her cousin tried to swoop in and ruin everything.

My cousin Brenda’s getting married next month, and out of nowhere, she calls me demanding the ring. She said since I’m not engaged and she is, she “deserves it more” and that Grandma would want it worn at a wedding.

So when she refused, Brenda turned on the waterworks and turned the rest of their family against her.

I told her it was my grandma’s wish and that the ring is mine. Brenda started crying and called me selfish, even got my aunt involved, who said I should just “make Brenda happy” because it’s “just a ring.” I stood my ground, but now Brenda and my aunt are ignoring me. AITA for not giving up the ring?

This ring was more than just a piece of jewelry to her, so she had every right to defend herself.

What did Reddit think?

This shouldn’t even be open for discussion.

Brenda’s ship has already sailed anyway.

When all else fails, she could just defer to her grandmother’s wishes.

Brenda really shouldn’t be trusted with anything — engagement rings or otherwise.

The ring stayed with the woman it was meant for, and that’s exactly what her grandmother would have wanted.

