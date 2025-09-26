Group of Friends Tries Desperately To Find A Date They’re All Free, And Adults Everywhere Know The Struggle

There’s a great John Mulaney bit from his Kid Gorgeous show that goes like this:

As I get older, it’s tough to not get grumpy. It’s tempting. I get grumpy about some things. Like, I can’t listen to any new songs because every new song is about how tonight is the night and how we only have tonight. That is such 19-year-old *********. I want to write songs for people in their 30s called “Tonight’s No Good, How About Wednesday? Oh, You’re in Dallas on Wednesday? Okay. Well, Let’s Just Not See Each Other for Eight Months And It Doesn’t Matter at All.”

The group in this video TikTok user @phoebespooner6 seems to be getting on of their first tastes of that phenomenon.

We join toward the end of what has apparently been a long conversation – everyone staring at their calendar apps, trying hard to find a date where they’re all available at once.

It is a STRUGGLE.

Though miraculously, they land on “the 8th.”

And now we wait with baited breath.

This is only level one, y’all.

It’s like this forever.

Aw man, now we gotta start over.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go be unavailable for the rest of time.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.