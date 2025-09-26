September 26, 2025 at 6:49 am

Group of Friends Tries Desperately To Find A Date They’re All Free, And Adults Everywhere Know The Struggle

by Ben Auxier

Phoebe's friend group trying to make plans

TikTok/phoebespooner6

There’s a great John Mulaney bit from his Kid Gorgeous show that goes like this:

As I get older, it’s tough to not get grumpy. It’s tempting. I get grumpy about some things. Like, I can’t listen to any new songs because every new song is about how tonight is the night and how we only have tonight. That is such 19-year-old *********. I want to write songs for people in their 30s called “Tonight’s No Good, How About Wednesday? Oh, You’re in Dallas on Wednesday? Okay. Well, Let’s Just Not See Each Other for Eight Months And It Doesn’t Matter at All.”

The group in this video TikTok user @phoebespooner6 seems to be getting on of their first tastes of that phenomenon.

Phoebe's friend group trying to make plans

TikTok/phoebespooner6

We join toward the end of what has apparently been a long conversation – everyone staring at their calendar apps, trying hard to find a date where they’re all available at once.

Phoebe's friend group trying to make plans

TikTok/phoebespooner6

It is a STRUGGLE.

Phoebe's friend group trying to make plans

TikTok/phoebespooner6

Though miraculously, they land on “the 8th.”

@phoebespooner6

Just some 26 year old teenagers trying to make plans #adultlife

♬ original sound – phoebespooner6

And now we wait with baited breath.

2025 08 23 13 37 55 Group of Friends Tries Desperately To Find A Date Theyre All Free, And Adults Everywhere Know The Struggle

This is only level one, y’all.

2025 08 23 13 38 13 Group of Friends Tries Desperately To Find A Date Theyre All Free, And Adults Everywhere Know The Struggle

It’s like this forever.

2025 08 23 13 38 21 Group of Friends Tries Desperately To Find A Date Theyre All Free, And Adults Everywhere Know The Struggle

Aw man, now we gotta start over.

2025 08 23 13 38 28 Group of Friends Tries Desperately To Find A Date Theyre All Free, And Adults Everywhere Know The Struggle

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go be unavailable for the rest of time.

