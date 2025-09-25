He Checked In For A Relaxing Getaway, But A Stranger Mistook Him For The Janitor And Asked For Help Finding Her Room

Hotels are filled with strangers crossing paths, but sometimes those paths lead to funny misunderstandings.

One traveler learned this when a fellow guest mistook him for hotel staff, all while he was just trying to find the pool.

Read on for the full story!

Can’t help with your room This weekend, we went to a horror movie convention, so we got a room for a few days. The first day we checked in, we went to find the pool and ran into a lady who started complaining about her room.

Then she basically started following them around.

I kept looking for the pool, and this lady said she was going to tag along. At one point, I told my friend that I think the pool is this way, and the lady got confused.

But it soon became clear just how confused she actually was.

Her eyes got all wide and said, “You don’t work here?” I laughed and apologized and said, “No, I do not, I’m just looking for the pool.”

He didn’t think he passed very well for an employee, but this woman didn’t seem to care.

She must have thought I was the janitor or something. But I had on a Star Wars Vader shirt and black shorts. I don’t know any hotels that have that as a uniform. My friend had on shorts and a Betty Boop shirt.

This lady must have been really confused.

He ended up laughing off the interaction, but it definitely made for one of the odder moments of their trip.

Turns out, a Star Wars shirt can apparently double as a hotel uniform!

