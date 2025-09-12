He Cut Off His Parents Because Of Their Ablism Towards His Wife, But Now They Want To Meet Their Children

When you meet your person, and you know they’re the one, it’s normal to assume that everyone around you will accept them too.

AITA for refusing to let my parents meet my children because they didn’t want me to marry my deaf wife? I am a 29-year-old man, who is married to a 28-year-old woman. Unfortunately when we got together, my parents didn’t see that my wife has a big heart and an awesome personality, or how beautiful she is. All they saw was that she was deaf. I asked them how ignorant can they be? But they just argued that she will pass her disability onto any children we have.

Long story short, they said they won’t accept her into the family. I said then you’re not accepted into ours, and any children we have they aren’t going to know about you. Jessie cried when I reluctantly had to tell her why they weren’t attending our wedding – and I hated them even more for that. Only my sister, who is also 29, came to our wedding, and she is the only one I speak to. I haven’t spoken or seen my parents since.

We now have twins, a boy and girl. They are both hearing. My sister came to visit and said that our parents found out about them, and asked her to ask me and Jessie if they can meet them. I immediately shut that down, and told my sister to remind them they rejected Jessie first and they can **** off. My sister later texted and said that they both want to apologize. I said it’s too late.

I told Jessie about the request, and she said that maybe we can reconsider and take it slow. My friend also said that it could be the healing and closure I need. But I don’t know if I want it. I don’t know if they are wanting to see my children because they found out they are hearing. I also don’t know if I’m being selfish and only thinking about how I feel. AITA?

There is no two ways about it: his parents have acted ignorant, and hugely discriminatory. It’s no wonder that he doesn’t want them in his children’s life.

Whether the grandparents are only accepting of the children because they are hearing, or whether they have come to regret their earlier ablism is going to be a really hard thing to truly get to the bottom of.

Regardless, it’s a decision for the man and his wife to make together – no one can force them into it after they hurt him so bad.

This person thought that the risk was too high when it came to letting them back in.

While others pointed out that the fact that the man and his wife weren’t enough to make them apologize, that grandchildren needed to be involved too, said everything.

This Redditor was concerned about what the children might hear in their grandparents’ presence.

And this person thought that learning to sign should be a condition of the grandparents having access to the kids.

Meanwhile this child of deaf adults spoke from experience when warning the man not to let his parents back in.

The rejection that this man faced on the basis of his wife’s disability is absolutely abhorrent, and it’s no wonder that he doesn’t want to expose his wife or children to their abuse.

Whether they’ve become remorseful or not, they’ve chosen a path that involves the complete rejection of his wife, and showed through their earlier words that they wouldn’t accept their children if they were born deaf too.

This kind of discrimination is completely unacceptable, and he was strong to shut them out for their attitudes. They really are going to have to work hard to show their remorse if they are serious about seeing the children – especially to his wife.

They’ve been awful.

