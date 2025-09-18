He Got A Raise And Wants To Treat Himself To A New Tattoo, But His Girlfriend Thinks That’s A Really Bad Idea

When you share bills with your significant other, that can lead to a lot of arguments unless you’re both on the same page about paying the bills.

If you could barely pay the bills, would you be upset if your partner splurged on something frivolous?

In today’s story, one woman is pretty upset at her boyfriend for splurging on a new tattoo, and that led to a huge fight.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for telling my boyfriend now is not the time to get a new tattoo I (27f) have been with my partner for 3 years (40m) and this evening has brought on an argument. For the last year we have been struggling financially after leaving my job due to severe depression issues and finding a new one that pays slightly less. We share an account and any extra tip money I get as a bartender still ends up going towards things we or our animals need (gas/groceries/pet supplies/money for laundromat).

She doesn’t think they have any extra money to splurge on anything at the moment.

Tonight he drops on me he put a deposit on a tattoo after a week ago getting a raise that boost him maybe $400 a month. We are usually late on rent or stressing to make rent and other things are faltering to make sure it happens on time. And constantly going in the negative usually every other week about $300-$400 due to his own loans and credit card payments. I usually and have been behind a month or two on my car note for about 6 months and usually have to ask my dad to borrow money.

She brought up all the bills they need to pay.

He drops this on me this evening and that he made the appointment for this next week just on a whim. And mind you I don’t tell him he couldn’t, I did however vocalize that it was very selfish to prioritize his own want over our financial needs when we are coming up on one of those weeks where we usually go in the negative and have a $300 electric payment, $500 car payment, a $200 phone payment, along with some of those smaller bills. But he chose to not communicate and talk through that decision first before committing to it.

It led to a huge fight.

And when I expressed this told me too bad I’m allowed to treat myself, I work my butt off. I feel bad even spending a little extra on myself without talking to him first about it. And it caused full blow 2 hour argument bringing up topics that weren’t even a part of the topic and that he’s not coming home because of it and not wanting to come in and get into it with me.

They aren’t on the same page about finances. I understand wanting to treat yourself, but if you can’t pay the bills, paying the bills needs to be the priority.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks her boyfriend is being childish.

Another person calls out the boyfriend for being irresponsible.

This person thinks they’re both irresponsible.

Here’s a suggestion to move out.

A separate bank account is a really good idea.

She deserves better.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.