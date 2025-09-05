He Reached Over To Cuddle His Sleeping Girlfriend, But She Woke Up And Told Him To Never Do That Again

For one couple, morning snuggles are usually a sweet daily ritual—until one innocent cuddle accidentally interrupted a dream… about the girlfriend’s late mother.

Now she’s furious, he’s confused, and Reddit’s debating whether he actually did something wrong, or if there’s something deeper going on.

Read on for the story.

AITA for accidentally waking my gf up from a good dream So me and my gf have been together a little over a year. Over the past week she’s been waking up angry, I’m talking stomping around the house raising her voice and slamming things on tables angry. And each day there’s something new that triggers her getting mad as soon as she wakes up. Most of the time I go to sleep after her due to insomnia so every time she gets up and is yelling/stomping it wakes me up and puts me in a bad mood due to ptsd from my childhood cuz my father would do the same thing.

Yikes.

Anyways this morning I was the reason and I’m not sure what to do or if I was even in the wrong. So this morning I rolled over half asleep and threw my arm around her to snuggle like we do every morning and she seemed to be startled awake. Immediately after she let’s out an irritated sigh and gets up aggressively and starts putting on her dress saying she needed to pee.

She eventually told him what was wrong.

I know what that sigh usually means so I let her use the bathroom and when she came back I tried snuggling up to her again but she was just on her phone and after a long awkward silence she said why she had gotten upset. She said that she was having a “really good dream about her mother and wanted to see where it went” and she was mad at me because I woke her up. I told her there’s no possible way I could’ve known. And she proceeded to tell me to just leave her alone when she’s sleeping.

Sorry I can’t read your mind?!

This shocked me cuz we’re a very affectionate couple and physical touch is my love language. She takes psych meds and I’m not sure she’s been taking them cuz this is sorta how she acts when she runs out but idk what to do. Wherever i bring up her taking her meds she gets defensive but she has lied about taking them before when she hasn’t. She’s been in bed with her head under the covers like she does when she’s mad for a few hours now and I’m not sure if I should leave her alone or try to talk to her again about it. Any advice would be greatly appreciated

While many Reddit commenters had sympathy for the girlfriend’s grief, most agreed the boyfriend couldn’t have possibly known what she was dreaming about.

This person says NTA for this, but to pay careful attention to what happens next.

This person just says NTA entirely, and the girlfriend needs some help.

This person says the relationship needs to be reevaluated.

She lost her dream—and nearly her mind—over a half-asleep hug.

