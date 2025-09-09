He Refused To Do His Cousin’s Makeup For Free Before A Wedding, So She Threw A Fit And His Mom Called Him Selfish

People love calling in “favors” when it benefits them, but suddenly forget your worth when it’s time to pay.

What would you do if a cousin who once insulted your makeup style suddenly wanted a full glam look for free, just because she shared her takeout with you the night before?

Would you rearrange your schedule and give in because she’s family?

Or would you treat it like the business it is?

In the following story, one makeup artist finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to do my cousin’s makeup for free even though I’m a makeup artist? I (21M) work part-time as a makeup artist. I’ve done prom looks, event glam, photoshoots, etc. I take it seriously, and it helps pay my bills. My cousin (25F) is going to a wedding soon and asked me if I could do her full-glam makeup as a favor. I told her I was already booked that day, but that my schedule was flexible with my other client, so if she was okay coming in extra early, I could squeeze her in and do it if she paid 70%. She got all huffy and said that since she brought home food the previous night, it was the least I could do. I’m like, if I knew eating her takeout was going to be used as currency, I would’ve skipped it. It’s not like it was my only choice for dinner or that I’d asked for it.

For him, it’s not just about doing it for free.

Lowkey, I know I’m a bit petty about it, but she’s made comments in the past about my makeup style, saying it’s too much and “too drag queen-ish,” which I know wasn’t meant as a compliment when she said it. I’m ***** and have drag queen friends, so yeah, it rubbed me the wrong way, so I was honestly hesitant from the beginning. I told her I don’t usually do full glam for free (unless it’s for my mom or one of my best friends). It didn’t go over well, so now my mom is telling me I’m being money-minded and that I should’ve just said yes because family should help each other. I get where that’s coming from, but it still doesn’t sit right with me. I would’ve had to adjust a paying client’s schedule just to fit her in and do it for free? AITA?

Wow! It sounds like she should’ve been nicer in the past.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about his decision.

This reader thinks everyone is entitled to their opinion.

For this reader, he’s not wrong because his cousin has been rude.

Here’s someone who wouldn’t do it even if she paid.

As a hair stylist, this person completely understands.

According to this person, he shouldn’t offer free services to anyone.

He should charge her!

Not only is she taking up his time, but he’ll also have to use supplies on her, and those cost money!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.