He Said He’d Rather Burn His Late Wife’s Clothes Than Give Them To His Sister, So His Family Accused Him Of Being Melodramatic And Ruining His Mom’s Birthday

Grief brings out emotion, but sometimes, it also brings out entitlement.

So, what would you do if your sister, who barely showed up during your wife’s cancer battle, started asking for her clothes just months after the funeral?

Would you let her have a few things?

Or would you honor your wife’s memory by donating them like she wanted?

In today’s story, one man deals with this same situation and chooses to side with his late wife against his family’s wishes.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for not giving my sister my wife’s clothes? My wife was a corporate lawyer and mediator. She had some very nice work clothes. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was gone in two years. The last six months of her life were terrible. My sister Sarah didn’t do anything for us during that time, and my wife never liked her. I do not like her. She is a selfish cow. At my wife’s wake, she started asking about my wife’s clothes, and I brushed her off. She wanted to pick out a few pieces to “remember my wife by,” and I ignored her.

His sister wouldn’t stop asking about the clothes, so he told her the truth.

It’s been six months, and I’ve attended my mom’s birthday, but I’m still not in the mood to deal with people. Then Sarah comes, asking about my wife’s clothes. I told her my wife wanted me to donate them to this women’s shelter that she often helped. It will help women in need with their own court cases, court appointments, and job interviews. My sister Sarah said my wife was even selfish in death. I asked her exactly what she meant by that, and she started going off on how my wife always thought she was better than her, and it’s not far that the clothes are going to charity and not to family.

Then, his mother stepped in, and that was all he needed to hear.

I told my sister I would rather see my wife’s clothes lit on fire than on her back. My sister started crying, and my mom came over to see what was wrong. My mom told me to be easy on my sister because she was taking my wife’s death hard. The sheer insanity of that coming out of my mom’s mouth made me grab my gift and leave. My mom acts like I had to ruin her birthday by being melodramatic, but I cannot believe their emotional blackmail towards me over some clothes that they have no right to. AITA?

Wow! Some people are so insensitive.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about his sister and mother’s actions.

This reader thinks he should donate all of the clothes.

According to this reader, his sister and mom are in the wrong.

For this reader, the sister did so many things wrong.

Here’s someone who thinks the sister is acting like a vulture.

His family is so out of line.

He needs to follow his wife’s wishes and then distance himself from these people.

