He Spent The Whole School Year Harassing Her, So She Spoiled The Biggest Marvel Twist Of The Decade

High school can be a minefield of bad crushes and unwanted attention.

One student spent months being the target of one boy’s relentless comments and creepy behavior, and it felt like there was no escape.

But then, the release of a certain blockbuster movie gave her some unexpected ammunition to get back at him with.

(OH! And spoilers for Marvel’s Endgame!)

A boy harassed me so I spoiled his favourite film series This was in 2019, when the hype for Marvel’s Endgame was in full swing. I was in high school (13–14), and for some reason, this kid was obsessed with me. From the very start, he decided to constantly annoy me.

He’d written a song about me cheating on him (we never dated, lmao) and had followed me around the corridors telling me I had a “nice behind.” We lived in the same area of town, and he once followed me home.

I tried telling the school, but they said he probably had a crush on me and to ignore him. This kid loved Marvel, especially Iron Man. Like, freaking obsessed. Themed backpack, a pencil case—the lot. When he wasn’t harassing me, it was all about Iron Man.

He got ill the same week Endgame was released and was off school a few days. A few of my friends had seen it that weekend, and since I wasn’t interested, they spoiled it for me and told me Iron Man died at the end.

The kid came in the next day after being ill and started harassing me again. I knew he hadn’t seen Endgame yet, and to be honest, I just wanted him to shut up. I was a really quiet kid who never retaliated.

So I told him Iron Man died in Endgame.

I know it’s bad to spoil things for someone, especially when you’re not even interested in that thing, but he was fully stunned. That look on his face was brilliant.

