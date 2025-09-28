He Told His Girlfriend To Dress More Sensibly For Their River Trail Walk, But She Accused Him Of Being Controlling

People express their personal style in all kinds of ways, but sometimes it clashes with the setting around them.

He didn’t expect his girlfriend’s choice of heels and a flowing skirt to turn their quiet river trail walk into a scene that left him feeling embarrassed.

But it was how he handled this embarrassment that left redditors tearing him up in the comments section.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to dress more sensibly on a walk? My girlfriend and I (both 30) go on this trail by the river sometimes. It is about an hour each way, and most people are in casual or sporty clothes.

But his girlfriend chose to wear something very different.

The first few times we did it, she wore a maxi skirt and high heels, and I felt like it was really out of place. I told her after the last time that next time she should dress more sensibly.

He knows this isn’t proper hiking gear, and deep down, he thinks she knows it too.

She claimed it was fine, but it is really out of place, and even if she won’t admit it, she definitely struggles, particularly at the end of the trail where it is not paved. Everyone looks at her, and she even gets a few comments, especially about the shoes, so I wonder if she does it for attention.

So she continued to wear these elaborate outfits.

We went again recently, and she showed up in the same type of outfit. Long skirt, heels clicking on the ground, makeup done like we were going to dinner instead of a walk.

But it’s starting to impact his enjoyment of the walk.

I felt embarrassed walking next to her because everyone else was in athletic clothes, and she stood out. I reminded her that I had already asked her not to dress like that for this specific activity.

But she wasn’t too keen on this criticism.

She told me I was being controlling and that she can wear whatever she wants. I feel like she is deliberately ignoring what I said, but at the same time, I do not think it is unreasonable to expect her to fit the setting. AITA for saying something?

They say there’s no harm in being the best dressed at any given place, but at a certain point, it just gets ridiculous.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter can’t help but suspect this guy is worried for the wrong reasons.

This commenter is dismissive of the idea that anyone else cares near as much as he does.

Some people just like wearing heels.

While heels on a walk is a dumb choice, it’s still her choice to make.

In sharing his opinion, he ended up crossing the line from concerned into just controlling.

Who knew a simple walk could cause so much friction?

