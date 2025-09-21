He Used The Employee Entrance To Cut The Line, But When A Group Of Impatient Customers Tried To Force Their Way In, They Got Shut Down Hard

Customers often think rules bend to their whims, especially when they’re kept waiting.

One employee simply wanted to return from lunch, but his quiet shortcut ended up sparking an unexpected confrontation with a furious group of customers who were tired of waiting in line.

But what happened next made these customers even more heated.

Read on for the full story!

“You expect us to WAIT?!” Where I currently work, you have to go through a metal detector to get into the building. Even employees have to go through them. Usually, there is only one being operated, but another is in place for employees in case a bunch of people are in line to get in, so employees can skip the line.

So when the employee tries to use their shortcut, some customers take notice.

So, I am coming back from lunch, and the line to get in the building is stretching out the door and all the way to the parking lot—about 200 yards. I walk in through another door to bypass the line, show my employee ID, and step through the second metal detector, closing off the rope behind me. That is when I hear a woman (W) behind me. W: Aren’t you going to let us in?

Surprised, this employee tries to set these customers straight.

I turn around and see a group of 10 people had followed me and was trying to get in through the metal detector reserved for employees. Me: Sorry, ma’am. This is for employees only. You’ll have to wait in line at the other station.

But of course, this isn’t the answer the customers wanted to hear.

W: You expect us to WAIT?! What is wrong with you?! At this point, the security guard (SG) manning the station speaks up.

Luckily, his colleague had his back.

SG: If you want in, you will have to wait in line, ma’am. I suggest you get back in line before it gets even longer. Oh, was she ticked. The family just slinked off without another word, and I had a smile on my face the rest of the day.

Waiting your turn? How unheard of!

What did Reddit think?

Watching rude people get their karma is one of the best feelings in life.

Sometimes you just have to be blunt with customers.

The whole scene plays out in this commenter’s head.

Some people just love to rub it in.

It’s amazing just how quickly people lose their patience when faced with a line.

These customers may have been upset, but rules are rules for a reason.

