He Wants His Wife To Get A Job Now That Their Kids Are Older, And She’s Not Happy About It

Things get older for married couples once their kids start getting older.

The children become more independent, the parents have more free time, and the whole vibe shifts.

That’s what’s happening in this guy’s life and he wants his wife to change some things.

Is he being unreasonable?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling my wife that being a stay at home mom to teens isn’t a full-time job? “My wife (37F) and I (37M) have been married for 15 years. We have two kids who are now 14 and 12 (the eldest isn’t mine), both in school from 730-3 pm, the bus picks them up from the front of our house and drops them off. Sometimes they’ll have after school activities and stay until 5 pm and I’ll go pick them up after I get out of work on those days. They’re becoming more independent now, and I had a discussion with my wife about how she could get a job (she’s never had one besides being a stay at home mom) now that the kids are older and I’m retiring from my 20-year military career and could stay home and be a stay at home dad now.

She doesn’t enjoy cooking or cleaning, so I figured it’d be best if I step into those roles so we can eat less takeout and a more healthy diet. The kids eat breakfast and lunch at school and when they go to school she typically goes to the gym, yoga, then goes for coffee, browses social media, then shopping or window shopping, or goes and does her hair, nails, eyebrows, eyelashes, makeup, etc then comes home to cook dinner.

I brought it up as gently as I could, but she still called me ungrateful and accused me of “not appreciating all the hard work she does in the house.” Now there’s tension and she’s acting cold towards me. AITA?”

Things are changing in this household and she doesn’t sound too happy about it.

But it was bound to happen.

