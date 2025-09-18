Her Annoying Twin Brother Didn’t Want Her To Meet Their Mom, So He Kept Holding Her Back Until She Threatened To Leave Him

Some relationships are difficult to sustain and this story shows how.

AITA for telling my brother to stop coming with me when I visit home? I am 22F and moved out of my family’s house/my childhood home with my twin brother (who is 22M) recently to live in a city few hours away by car.

For the first few months I didn’t go home at all to see my mom or aunties or gramma and they all got really upset and started calling me about missing My brother and I. So I have been visiting on my days off since about April and my brother has been going with me every time.

But when my brother goes back with me he spends the whole visit sitting in the corner with his arms crossed and frowning at everyone. The only person he talks to besides me is our step-uncle, he won’t even answer mom or gramma or any of our aunties except to grunt like a teenager. After our last visit our mom started texting me during the drive home about how rude “”My Brother”” was to his aunties and how “”Auntie J”” wanted to hear how his college was going so she could know when to get him a Graduation present.

And she told me to fix my attitude so that my brother wouldn’t have an attitude next time we visit. When we got back to our apartment I tried to talk to him about what our Mom said and how he should be nice when we visit but he got really upset, he said the only reason he even went through the door was to watch out for me and if he never has to see our mom talk to me again it’ll be too soon.

And my mom is not always very nice to me but she is still OUR MOM!! I told him that and he started talking about when we were growing up and that I should stand up for myself for once and well we were really mad at each other at that point and I told him don’t even come with me next time, I’ll take a bus, and he said that if I do he won’t come pick me up when I’m crying on the curb again. I told him to go **** himself and don’t ever go back to bully mom or Auntie J and he said gladly.

I texted my mom about the argument and she also got really mad at me even though I said I would still come visit. That was all just a couple days ago and we didn’t talk to each other at all yesterday but today he left me a sorry note and said I should talk to a neutral party like on reddit. I think that means he will see this but it isn’t like he doesn’t know the situation.

This user thinks the brother is probably trying to protect his sister here.

This user suggests this girl to consider her brother’s perspective as well.

This user thinks this story doesn’t make any sense!

This user thinks the twin believes that the family is unhealthy for them.

This user suggests going alone to meet the family!

