Her Best Friend Told Her She’s Not Like Family To Her, So She Doesn’t Want Her Friend To Stay At Her House Anymore

WIBTA for not letting my best friend stay at my house again after she told me we’re “not family”? “My best friend of 12 years and I just had a situation that really hurt me. She’s been staying at my house with my family for the past month and this isn’t the first time she’s stayed long-term. We treat her like family, and I’ve always said I view my close friends as chosen family.

Last week, we went on a trip to Miami. On the last day, we were tired and rushing to pack. I had borrowed a pair of her sneakers (she told me not to pack more sneakers cause I can borrow hers), I packed my heels and purses that we planned to share. I assumed I’d be wearing the sneakers I used for the airport to leave to come back home. That morning, she decided to wear them instead—which is totally fine, duh, they’re hers. She offered me another pair, but I didn’t want to wear those. I noticed another pair outside her suitcase and asked if I could wear them.

She danced around the question, beat around the bush, I then said “you don’t want me to wear these right?” She said no. I responded, “Just say that then.” I’ll admit my tone was frustrated. I didn’t yell or try to start anything, I know I sounded irritated. Later, we talked about it and she told me my comment felt like “fighting words.” Literal, physical fighting. I explained I wasn’t trying to be hostile—I was tired and frustrated, and I apologized. It wasn’t that deep TO ME.

Then she said something that really hurt me: “I talk to my sisters like that, but we’re just friends, not family, so that’s not acceptable between us.” That stung. She’s been sleeping in my bed, helping cook for my family, sharing life with us for weeks. (Not to say because of this that I can speak to her however, I understand where she was coming from on that but her saying THIS sprouted a completely separate issue) I’ve always seen her as family, even if we’re not blood.

I said, “You’re staying in my house.” And she backtracked: “Don’t get it twisted, you are family—but friends shouldn’t talk like that.” Still, the damage was done. I feel like I crossed a line once, but she dismissed the whole foundation of our bond. I told her again that I didn’t mean it that way, that I’m not perfect, and sometimes when my patience runs thin, I slip up. I’ve had similar issues with family too. It really only happens when I reach a point and that rarely happens.

During our talk, I also brought up that she was in a mood that morning too—short and not her usual self. I asked her to acknowledge that, but she didn’t. She didn’t apologize or reflect on her own energy at all. Then, mid-convo, she goes, “Me and [our other friend] are going to North Carolina this weekend if you want to come—it’s an open invitation I guess.” The way she said it felt weird. After everything, that “I guess” rubbed me the wrong way.

For context, she’s invited me to visit her in California too (I haven’t been able to go), so she’s not a bad friend. But right now, I feel really hurt. I opened my home and heart, and after one miscommunication, I’m being told we’re “not family”? I’m considering not letting her stay with me again, just to protect my peace. WIBTA?”

