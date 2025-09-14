Her Boyfriend Threw A Fit Because She Painted And Got New Dishes, So She Wants To Break Up With Him

If home renovation shows taught us anything, it’s that interior design is enough to make or break a couple.

What would you do if your partner threw a fit over decorations you selected for YOUR home that they don’t contribute to?

One woman took to Reddit to get insight on exactly this dilemma.

Here’s what went down.

Aitah for not letting boyfriend choose things in my house.

For context, been together about 4 years. He has kids, so do I, but none together.

His ex causes us issues, so for this reason, and the kids, we haven’t moved in and have no solid plans to. We live separate with separate finances etc.

The long term plan is he will move in with me, but realistically when our kids are all adults.

At this point and this point only he will come onto the mortgage and we will financially connect.

AITA because I recently had some time off work (I work hard in a managerial position. So time off is rare.)

I decorated my room a lovely green and ordered some new dishes because mine are all chipped and old.

Boyfriend finds out and has thrown a total tantrum, saying “how can we ever live together if he doesn’t have a say”.

“How can he marry me if his voice isn’t heard”.

When I do ask his opinion, he just tells me “Whatever you want hun” but he’s now saying that he says that because it’s easier than a debate or conversation.

So AITA for not consulting him in doing this work to my home and buying these new things? I’m totally floored.

Seems like their relationship is what most needs renovating.

Woof.

