Her Boyfriend’s Family Expects Her To Bring Their Newborn On A Week-Long Family Trip, But She Feels Guilty About Saying No

Family excitement is great, until it starts to feel like pressure when you’re already stretched thin.

Imagine having a newborn, barely getting any rest, and then being asked to pack up for a crowded week-long family getaway. Would you agree to go for the sake of seeing the family? Or would you excuse yourself to stay home and focus on you and the baby?

In today’s story, one new mother faces this very decision and opts for the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not going to my boyfriend’s family trip with our newborn? I (31F) have been with my boyfriend (45M) for 4 years now, and a few months ago we welcomed our baby girl. He has three adult children from a previous marriage: two daughters (23F and 21F) and a son (20M). I have always gotten along well with them, especially the girls. They have been kind and supportive since we started dating, and even more so when I got pregnant, even though it was not planned. Our daughter is four months old now. His daughters live nearby and visit often. They absolutely adore their little sister. They bring her gifts, take photos, and are always excited to spend time with her. It is really sweet, and I am happy she is surrounded by so much love.

Her boyfriend’s family is planning their annual trip.

But I have been feeling pretty overwhelmed. I am still adjusting to being a mom and figuring things out, and I am exhausted. There has been a lot of company and activity, and not much time to just rest or be alone with my baby. Now my boyfriend’s extended family is planning their usual summer lake trip. It is a big annual thing with all the cousins and their kids. I went last year and had a nice time, so now everyone just assumes I will be going again, especially now that the baby is here. His son will be coming home from college, and the whole family is really excited to meet the baby. The girls are already planning matching outfits and pictures.

The only problem is that she’s not ready for all of that excitement.

But the truth is, I do not feel ready. I am tired and honestly a little scared. The idea of packing up and spending a full week in a crowded house with a newborn is really stressful to me. I told my boyfriend he was welcome to go without me if he wanted.

He thinks they should all go.

He was disappointed and said his daughters would be, too, because everyone was looking forward to all of us being there. Now I just feel guilty. I know they are all excited and mean well, but I feel like I am letting people down. However, I also need space to take care of myself and our baby in a way that feels manageable right now. AITA?

Yikes! That does sound like a lot for a new mother.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about her decision.

