Her Boyfriend’s Roommate Hid Snakes And A Tarantula In Their No-Pets Apartment, So Now She Wants To Move Out And Tell Her Therapist Why

WIBTA if I move out my apartment and tell my therapist why? I (26F) live with my (25m) boyfriend and his friend (23m). Recently, I found out that my boyfriend’s friend has been keeping a pet tarantula and two pet snakes in the apartment. This is a pet-free apartment. I had already asked the landlords before moving in if they were allowed, and was told that it was denied. No pets equals no animals or arachnids in this apartment. Cool! It was discussed before the lease was signed, and I assumed we all agreed to those conditions.

Fast-forward to last night, and I found out, after coming home from group therapy to be told by the roomie, that he has a tarantula and snakes in the closet. He showed me pictures of snakes and spiders he wanted, and I thought they were cool. I have no problems with snakes or spiders. What I have a problem with is that I wasn’t told, and that we were at risk of violating the lease. My boyfriend knew about the spider a week before, citing the roomie’s telling him not to tell me, and he didn’t see it as a big deal because it’s just a pet spider in a container. But he found out about the snakes the same time as me, and once again, the roomie said the landlord “can’t enter the apartment without 24 hours’ notice, and we can hide them before then.”

I was both devastated, angry, and just numb at the whole ordeal. To make matters worse. I discovered that the dead mice were warmed up in a mug from the kitchen. Now all the mugs look the same, but the roomie doesn’t wash dishes, and I don’t have faith that they aren’t put in the sink with the rest of the dishes and sometimes thawed food.

I’m the only one who cleans the apartment and, well, the dishes. I put them in the same sink water again, completely unaware of this until last night. I’m extremely worried about cross-contamination, and I think our butts are lucky no one has gotten extremely ill. I’m planning on moving out, and I wanted to talk to my therapist first about the whole thing, seeing as I’m in intensive outpatient treatment, and a move and stress would affect my mental health worse. My friend pointed out that the therapist might report, cause as of now, I’m a vulnerable adult with my mental illnesses, and that is an extreme violation of health and safety. AITA?

