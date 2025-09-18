Her Brother Wanted To Bring His Date To Her Wedding, But The Date Was Also Her High School Bully So She Said She Won’t Let Them In

Isn’t it heartbreaking when your family doesn’t consider you a priority even on your special days?

This girl shares how her brother insisted on inviting someone she hated!

Find out how things got worse.

AITA for telling my brother he cannot bring his date to my wedding? I (27F) I’m getting married to my fiancé (26M)who I have been with for the last six years. Our wedding date is very soon and last month I asked for all RSVPs to please let me know who they were all bringing to the wedding my brother (23M) did not respond to this so I texted him to find out who he was bringing.

This is where it gets tricky!

He acted very nonchalant and he said oh It’s just Carrie (25F). Now me and Carrie have a very long history, but I will sum it up to the fact that she was my high school bully. I told him I’m sorry, but she will not be allowed to attend my wedding and I stated that she bullied me throughout high school saying things about me behind my back to several different people to the point where I only talk to two people my entire senior year because of her.

UH OH…

Just a week prior to this conversation that I had with my brother, I was talking with some of my friends who still live in our hometown. And one of my friends let’s call her Chelsea (29F). Told me a story about how Carrie had tried to get Chelsea‘s boyfriend to cheat on her with Carrie. I did tell my brother the story I was told from Chelsea about Carrie that happened three weeks before that conversation.

That’s INSANE!

My brother then stated that he would not be coming to my wedding if he could not bring Carrie with him. I said I’m sorry, but I will not have my high school bully attend my wedding. It’s your choice to not come, but we would be holding a spot for him at the ceremony and reception if he decided last minute that he was going to attend. I also stated that if you would like to bring anyone else he’s more than welcome to, that she is the one person that I refuse to have on my wedding.

They were being so unreasonable

I told my mother that my brother had decided that he would not be coming to my wedding and she cried and tried to get me to change my mind to allow her to come, but I just know having her in attendance I’d be super self-conscious about everything going on and more worried that she’s gonna be talking crap about me behind my back to my family. So Reddit, AITA for telling my brother that he cannot bring his plus one to my wedding?

GEEZ! That’s so weird!

Why would the brother care about a random invite more than his sister?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the kind of person that Carrie might be.

Exactly! This user knows how unreasonable the brother is being!

This user needs some more clarification on the characters in this story.

This user knows this girl has full right over all the invites of her wedding.

This user knows that high school bullies are not supposed to show up at weddings!

Someone’s being way too unreasonable here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.