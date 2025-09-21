Her Choir Teacher Was A Real Jerk, So She Dropped Out And Made Him Look Bad In The Process

If someone says NO about anything, you accept it, respect it, and move on.

At least, in theory…

But we all know that some people can’t take no for an answer…

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit, we think you’ll like how this teenager got even with a pushy teacher.

Make Me Sing When I’m Sick? I’ll Make You Retire. “I (34f) have never been a petty person, and this was especially true back in high school when this story takes place.

She was talented!

Back then I (16f) was truly quite the doormat, but my one source of true pride, nay, vanity was my singing voice. I was in the top choir in my school, and consistently performed well in UIL and solo and ensemble competitions. This was Texas, so I was constantly competing with the best high school singers in the state. And I consistently did very well- I never placed below 5th chair, usually placing in 2nd or 3rd. And then, my sophomore year of high school, I developed laryngitis the week of solo and ensemble. I was devastated. But I knew there was no way I could sing and possibly receive a good score, and that was my bigger issue. I was not going to mess with my near-perfect solo and ensemble record, so I went to my choir director, who we’ll call Mr. Fish (50m). Now Mr. Fish had been teaching at my high school for some years already and had been doing very well- we’d won competitions, gone on national tours, the whole nine yards. Great track record. I’d sat out of practices/class earlier in the week, as well as evening rehearsals.

She just couldn’t do it.

Both I and my mother had sent him emails with doctors’ notes about my condition. So I felt no guilt going up to him and telling him as everyone is loading up the bus to head to the competition, that I needed to back out because I was incapable of participating due to my illness. I’d intended to try, but after checking my voice the morning of the competition, it just wasn’t going to work. And this man. This jerk. Looked sixteen year old, nearly-voiceless me in the eye and said “Just suck on a lozenge. This is required.”

Yikes…

So I got on the bus and participated in the solo and ensemble competition like Mr. Fish made me, and just like I knew was going to happen, when it came my turn to sing, I opened my mouth and nothing came out. I got a SIXTEEN OUT OF ONE HUNDRED as a final score. Mr. Fish refused to look at me when he handed me my scorecard, but I was mad. I was humiliated. I wanted revenge. So junior year comes around. I’m now (17f), and I’ve worked my *** off for this year’s solo and ensemble. My voice has never sounded so good. I’m top of the choir, the soprano who usually beats me out for solos gets left in the dust- life is great. Solo and ensemble comes, participation is required, as usual. I make no indication that my humiliation from last year is still on my mind. I just absolutely knock the competition out of the park and get first chair. Bam. Love it.

The entire choir loses their minds when it’s announced- no one’s made first chair in ages, holy ****!

It was revenge time…

I let that announcement simmer for a day or so, I can’t remember how long. But not too long afterwards, I sent an email to Mr. Fish, our assistant choir director, and the solo and ensemble director announcing that I would be dropping from first chair. This was a Friday evening, so I knew the havoc it’d wreak. The house phone started ringing almost immediately (this was the early 2000s), and my mom said it was Mr. Fish for me. I answered, and we started off with vague pleasantries before he nearly demanded to know why I was dropping out. God, I can quote the rest of that phone call by heart: “Ah, yes, I thought you’d be curious. Do you remember last year’s solo and ensemble when I told you I was sick and shouldn’t participate but you made me do it anyway and I humiliated myself?” “…yes?” “That’s why. Have a good night, Mr. Fish.” *click* Mr. Fish announced his retirement not even three weeks later, though he finished out the rest of the school year. I made first chair again senior year.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

She used to the power of petty revenge to her advantage!

We love to read about it, too.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.