Her Cousin Tried To Blame Her Body Odor On Her, But When She Fought Back Against The Unfair Accusation, It Led To An Awkward Confrontation

In the middle of a hot Florida summer, BO happens, but it’s how you deal with it that matters.

One woman’s cousin delivered a masterclass in what not to do when she tried to pin her own body odor on someone else.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for calling out my cousin when she tried to blame her body odor on me ? I’m (18F) from Ontario, Canada, and my cousin (19F) is from Florida, USA. I’m staying with her family in Florida. We were out at midday at an outdoor restaurant, and my cousin’s boyfriend (20M) was to meet us.

But that’s when everyone noticed an unpleasant smell.

My cousin had a sweaty body odor, but she had an active day. The boyfriend kissed my cousin, and she introduced us. At the table, he made a face.

Embarrassed, the cousin tried to shift the blame.

When I was looking away, my cousin tried to whisper to her boyfriend, but I heard her. “The smell is from (my name). Please don’t say anything.”

But she wasn’t just going to sit back and be unfairly accused.

I said the smell is not from me.

When her boyfriend learned the truth, he tried to be kind.

The boyfriend got his nose close to my cousin’s upper body and smelled her.

He kissed her on top of her head and told her it’s humanizing when such a beautiful woman gets smelly. She laughed awkwardly.

But her cousin was still furious.

On the ride back home, she told me that I unnecessarily embarrassed her. She said I broke the girl code. AITA?

Girl code? That’s a good one.

What did Reddit think?

If anyone embarrassed her, it was herself.

“Girl code” should benefit both parties.

Her cousin clearly needs a reminder on true girl code.

She really wasn’t fooling anyone in the first place.

Her cousin tried to blame her to save face, but in reality, it only ended up making her look worse.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.