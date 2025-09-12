Her Daughter Doesn’t Want Her Stepmom At Her Graduation, So She Told Her Ex-Husband

Correct me if I’m wrong, but graduations are supposed to be about the person who is actually graduating, right?

That’s what I thought!

But I guess that not everyone got the memo.

Rad this woman’s story and see if you think she’s handling this situation the wrong way.

AITA for refusing to let my ex-husband’s new wife attend my daughter’s graduation? “My daughter (17F) is graduating high school next week. I (41F) share custody with my ex-husband (43M). We divorced five years ago because he cheated on me with the woman he’s now married to (we’ll call her Anna).

She’s kept her cool…

Over the years, I’ve kept things civil for the sake of our daughter. I’ve never badmouthed him or Anna around her. But my daughter and I have a close relationship, and she’s made it clear in the past that she’s never really warmed up to Anna. She’s polite, but distant. When graduation invitations were sent out, my daughter told me she wanted to keep the ceremony small, just me, her dad, and her grandparents. She didn’t want Anna there because, in her words, she’s not family, and she makes things awkward.

This didn’t go over very well…

I told my ex what she said, and he immediately got defensive. He said I was poisoning our daughter against Anna and that Anna has every right to be there as his wife. I reminded him that our daughter is the one who made that decision and that this is her day, not ours. Now he’s threatening not to show up at all if Anna isn’t welcome, and my daughter is upset and blaming me for causing drama. I feel stuck. I was just trying to respect her wishes, but now I’m wondering, AITA for not inviting his wife?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

This person spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

And this person spoke up.

You can’t blame her daughter for not wanting that homewrecker at her graduation.

They should have expected it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.