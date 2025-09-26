Her Male Roommates Would Never Clean Their Space And Would Ask Her To Leave Everything The Way It Is, So She Rolled Their Shoes In A Carpet While Cleaning And Didn’t Help Them Find It Until They Got Very Late

Who would have thought that roommates could be this annoying!

Roommate said “If you’re so tired of cleaning up after us, just leave our stuff where you found it.” I’m 35F now, but in college I rented a small house with three dudes, all of us in our early 20’s. I have many stories of petty revenge from this time in my life, as guys in their 20s who are living away from their mothers for the first time often need the point illustrated in no uncertain terms, but this is one of my favorites.

The house had one bathroom for the four of us, and as the only girl and the only one with a clean freak for a mother, I ended up doing basically all of the cleaning. I frequently put things away in the common space (shoes in the front closet, laptop on a shelf so no one trips over the cord, etc) both because it made cleaning easier and because it’s common courtesy to clean up your shit in common spaces. I was often met with irritation from my roommates who “couldn’t find their stuff” as if I was hiding it from them and not putting it in perfectly reasonable and agreed-upon places.

During this time one roommate also had a girlfriend who was basically a squatter in our house. I did my best to be friendly and welcoming, including driving her places when I had time and helping her find a job (both mistakes in hindsight, but that’s another story). She technically had a place to live elsewhere, but all of her stuff somehow ended up in our house, including our one tiny bathroom, which she showered in twice a day (despite contributing nothing to rent or utilities).

The number of products lining our shower easily tripled when she appeared, which made cleaning the bathroom a nightmare. I asked that she corral her bathroom stuff and keep it in his room so the shower could be cleaned without knocking 27 conditioner bottles over, but that was asking too much. The final verdict from my roommates was that I should just “Leave our stuff where you found it.” So I did. When I cleaned the shower I sprayed down all of her bathroom products with Scrubbing Bubbles rather than move it.

It melted her expensive shampoo bar pretty quickly and made all of her bottled products slippery, but I was just following instructions. Roommate’s laptop was plugged in so I tripped over the cord while walking through the living room? You said just leave it, so I did, even though tripping over it unplugged it and now it’s dead when you need to use it. And my personal favorite: roommate and girlfriend left their shoes all over the living room rug (the closest is literally 3 feet away).

I needed to vacuum, so I “left their stuff where I found it”, rolled up the living room rug with their shoes inside and vacuumed the whole house. They came out halfway through and asked where I put their shoes because they were leaving. “I didn’t put them anywhere. I left them where I found them.” They kept looking, confused, until about 30 minutes later when I unrolled the rug to replace it, revealing their shoes.

They called me an AH, but after the shoe incident, suddenly her bathroom products were put away, shoes ended up in the closet, and the laptop was plugged in somewhere out of the way.

