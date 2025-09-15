Her Ex’s Friend Refused To Acknowledge Her When They Bumped Into Each Other, But Years Later He Wanted To Use Her As A Referral To Get A Job At Her Firm

Imagine breaking up with your ex and being completely ignored by his friends, who used to be your friends too.

If one of these former friends later asked you for a big favor, would you do it, or would you get revenge?

This woman was in this exact position, and she decided to get revenge.

Check out the full story.

Asked me for a job after making it clear we aren’t friends About 10+ years ago, I went through a pretty lengthy divorce, that is a story in itself. And unfortunately with many break-ups our friends “picked a side.”

We didn’t make any ultimatums, at least I didn’t, but our friend group was definitely divided. I would say my ex “got” most of them because the majority were his friends when I met him, so that makes sense. This meant I was no longer invited to dinners or plans and the calls and text messages gradually disappeared.

Things were okay for her!

Some unfollowed me on socials, but again, I get it and began to move on with my life and made new friends. There were a couple of exceptions, mainly the wives who I stayed friendly with but no where near BFFs. Anyway… One day before finalizing the divorce (one of those one last chances?) I’m at an event that my now ex invited me to.

This is where it gets tricky…

He had even reserved a VIP ticket and experience for me. I’m in the VIP room collecting my credentials and I bump into one of his friends. I said “hi” and he literally just stared at me and walked around me. Note, this is someone who I took care of their animals when they went out of town, had game nights, etc. Cool, message received.

UH OH…

A couple of years pass, I’m re-married and doing pretty good professionally. Out of the blue, I get an email to my work email from that guy. It started with something like “It has been a long time since we’ve connected, hope all is well!” Then it goes into, “by the way, I just applied for a job at your firm and I put you down as a referral! Hope you put in a good word for me” I just sat there re-reading, thinking WHAT!?!

She thought about what to do.

I did the obligatory LinkedIn visit and saw he had been hunting for awhile. I sat on it for awhile and initially decided not to reply or do anything. But the more I thought about it, I really didn’t want to work with guy and was kind of mad he tried to use my name and title to get an “in.” So I called HR and told them there is no way I would refer this guy.

That’s not all!

I also told one of the partners in the area he was applying the story and we had a good chuckle about the actual nerve of this guy. Obviously, he never made it to the interview process.

Wow! He really messed up by thinking she’s be a good referral for him!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks its absurd when people can’t be civil after divorces.

This user is hopeful about a reply to the guy!

This user shares a story of their ex employee.

This user shares a story of their mean co worker.

This user shares how things went downhill on their end.

If you’re rude, don’t expect help!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.