Her Family Uses A Distinct Whistle To Call Out To Each Other In Public, But She’s Embarrassed By It And Won’t Do it Anymore

AITA for refusing to use the “family whistle” in public because it embarrasses me? “My (17F) family has this weird tradition that whenever we’re in a crowded place, like a mall, amusement park, or festival, we use a specific whistle (like a bird call) to find each other.

It’s loud, distinct, and honestly pretty embarrassing. My parents (40s) and younger brother (14M) think it’s super efficient and “quirky.” I’m all for practicality, but I just can’t handle the attention it draws. People stare, some laugh, and once a stranger even sarcastically clapped. It makes me feel humiliated.

Last weekend, we were at a local fair. I wandered off to get lemonade, and my dad started whistling across the crowd to find me. I ignored it. When I got back, he was angry, saying I was being immature and irresponsible. I told him I’m not a dog and I won’t respond to whistles in public anymore. My mom says I’m being dramatic and that it’s just our thing. My brother thinks it’s hilarious. I think it’s time to grow out of it. AITA for refusing to respond to the “family whistle”?”

