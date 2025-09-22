Her Fit Boyfriend Keeps Adding More Weight Than She Can Lift At The Gym And Teasing Her, But She’s Not Finding His Behavior Cute

Working out together or separately is a choice most couples have to make at some point, and it can even be a bonding experience either way.

AITA for telling my boyfriend to calm down in the gym with me? I’ll give some context. I (18f) have a boyfriend (17m) of almost two years who loves the gym, he’s gone every day for the past 5 years. I’m slightly overweight and I admit it, I’m only 5’1 and at my peak weight was 150.

I started to go to the gym with him a while ago, however I’ve noticed it seems like he doesn’t respect me while I’m there. He will add weight without asking and make fun of me for asking him to put it down, he also makes me do 12 reps whereas he only does 8.

I know I lift a lot lighter than him however should i really be pushing myself like this? I’ve never gone to the gym and he’s pushing all this stuff onto me but every time I tell him to calm down, he just ignores me or says I just need to go harder. I’m disabled and scared I will hurt myself because he makes me lift heavier than I can. What should I do? AITA?

Her boyfriend is probably doing this mainly out of immaturity, but it’s definitely a red flag.

She should get a personal trainer or work out alone.

