Her Friend Owes Her Money And Snubbed Her Dinner Invite, But She’s Still Expecting Her To Plan Her Birthday Party For Her

The politics of invitations to birthday and dinner parties are complex enough to make any conflict on the geopolitical scale look tame.

What would you do if your shadiest friend snubbed you from her exclusive event then demanded your help planning her birthday party?

One girl recently asked Reddit for insight on how to handle this exact situation.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for not helping my friend Emily plan her birthday party after she excluded me from her last event?

This already sounds like a reality tv episode.

I’m 24 and have been friends with Emily for for two years and we usually get along great.

That’s always how these kinds of things start.

Last year, I went all out helping with her big holiday party making playlists, buying decorations, baking cupcakes, even covering $50 in costs she never paid back.

Ah, so she’s one of THOSE types of friends.

I didn’t make a fuss, but it bugged me.

Quickest way to breed resentment for sure.

Then, she hosted a small dinner for close friends and didn’t invite me, which hurt, especially since I saw mutual friends there on Instagram.

Definitely feels intentional, sounds like this girl isn’t great at thinking about others.

She brushed it off as no big deal.

Oooooof course she did…

Now, Emily’s asked me to help plan her 27th birthday party (invitations, venue, menu).

Seems like self-awareness isn’t this girl’s strong suit.

I’m swamped with work and still sore about the dinner and unpaid costs, so I said I couldn’t help.

Fair enough! Three valid reasons and all she really needed was zero.

She got upset, saying I’m holding a grudge and that she needs my planning skills.

Tough! Her loss!

She mentioned helping me through a breakup last year, which is true, but I feel taken for granted.

Unless getting her through the breakup included repaying $50, don’t think it counts.

Now she’s acting cold, and some friends think I should just help to avoid drama.

Sounds like THEY just want to avoid drama.

AITA for saying no?

These petty grievances are really what this subreddit is all about.

Sounds like Emily is acting pretty unreasonable here, but let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about it.

The first, and most neutral responses, focused on providing practical ways out of helping with the party.

Then of course, the comments naturally transitioned into those more petty in nature.

And those sharing anecdotes that could all too sadly relate.



Many called out the obvious holes in Emily’s story.

All in all, the original poster was heavily encouraged to set boundaries with or potentially cut ties with this friend.

Well, it’s Emily’s party and she can cry if she has to.

Those are the rules.

