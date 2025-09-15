Her Grandparents Keep it Blistering Hot In Their House, But She Can’t Afford To Move Out

Older folks are fairly well-known for being stuck in their ways, but being stuck on an air conditioning temperature is a whole other ball game.

What would you do if your grandparents wouldn’t budge on keeping the house blistering hot?

No matter how much you offered to pay them for AC?

One woman recently took to Reddit to ask for advice on precisely this.

Here’s the lowdown.

AITA for wanting the air below 77?

Immediately I’d say no, but let’s get some insight.

So I’m posting this to get a different perspective, and maybe to get some advice.

Should probably have a more specific goal than that, but okay, sure.

I(30F) live with my grandparents.

Already, yikes.

Our air has two different units, one for upstairs and one for downstairs.

A recipe for disaster.

I want to keep the downstairs one at 75, but my grandfather wants it at 77, even though him and my grandma both never really come downstairs.

A classic elderly couple who want to maintain control over their home.

I thought it might be because of the electrical bill…

The natural assumption.

So I have offered to pay it completely, but he said “I don’t want your money, I just want the air at 77”.

Sounds like grandpa is missing the point pretty hard here.

I genuinely feel too hot, and then I tried getting a plug in fan…

Can’t imagine that went over well.

…but my grandmother said no to that too, because it would raise the electric bill.

They’re really not giving her a ton of options here, huh?

Also, they won’t take rent money either? I’ve tried offering to pay, but they won’t take it.

Some older folks really are just stuck in their ways. But the Reddit comments were fairly divided on this one. Let’s check out some of the highlights.

If you can’t take the heat, get out of the…basement?

I guess it must be time.

