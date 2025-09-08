Her Husband’s Nephew And Niece Were Being Bothersome During Her Daughter’s Birthday Party, And This Woman Can’t Let It Go

Dealing with difficult kids can be tricky, especially if they’re not yours.

AITA for not letting this go? My little girl turned 1 over the weekend, and my in-laws acted weird. For a little back story, my brother-in-law and his wife (SIL) has two children.

This woman's SIL has a teenager and a young girl.

They have a 16-year-old and a 4-year-old. They have quite a huge age gap. My SIL had her 16-year-old son from a previous marriage, and the 4-year-old, they have together.

The teenager ate a lot during the party.

The 16-year-old is a bit of a chubby kid. I don’t know if it’s just me, but that kid eats a lot. At the party he dished up 5 burgers. Is that normal for a 16-year-old boy?

She was told to just let it go.

My own parents say he is a growing boy, so I let that go. He also drank almost all the soda. He was stuffing cans in his pockets, and he was just taking food and drinks without asking.

The young girl was throwing a tantrum.

Now, it has become quite a trend to do a cake smash. I thought it’s a bit of a waste to do a whole cake, so I did a cupcake smash. During the cupcake smash, my niece practically threw a tantrum. She also wanted a cupcake while we were filming in the moment. My husband said we will give her a cupcake she just needs to wait a bit.

So she gave in to the young girl's requests.

Long story short, my mother-in-law came up and asked again. She was like the third person that asked. I just handed her a cupcake for my niece just to shut her up.

Her baby liked taking stuff out of gift bags.

It came to the present time. I asked everyone to not wrap the gifts but put it in a gift bag. My daughter loves walking around with old gift bags. She enjoys taking stuff out that I put in the bags for her to play with.

But her niece took the bags from her baby's hands.

My niece comes up and takes the presents out of my daughter’s hands. She started opening it with the excuse, “I’m helping her.” I wanted to say something, but my husband and parents told me to keep quiet.

She started ranting to her parents about the kids' behavior.

So the whole party, I was upset that the moment was ruined. When everyone left, I ranted to my mother. My dad said I have to drop it since it’s not a big deal. Am I overreacting?

Was this mom right to be annoyed, or is she making a big deal about nothing?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Children are children, says this person.

This user offers some honest advice.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

And finally, people are calling her out.

Let kids be kids.

