Her Mom Scolded Her Son Even Though It Wasn’t His Fault, So This Woman Defended Him In Front Of Everyone

Standing up for your child can sometimes offend other people.

If you thought your child was being reprimanded for something that wasn’t his fault, would you step in and defend him, or simply remove him from the chaotic situation?

This woman was attending a family dinner at her parents’ house with her siblings and their children.

She heard her mom shout at her son, so she quickly checked what was going on.

she learned that it wasn’t her son’s fault, and now, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for raising my voice at my mom after she shouted at my son? Today, our family had dinner like we do every Sunday. My siblings get together at my parents’ house. To be honest, it can become quite overstimulating, esepcially with the kids playing around and making noise, music playing, the chatting, and so on.

This woman was setting the dining table when she heard her son cry.

My son “Jake” (5M) and my niece “Harper” (2F) were playing in the kitchen while my mom was cooking. I was setting the table in the dining room. Then, I suddenly heard Jake crying, and my mom was shouting at him to stop crying and to get out of the kitchen.

She asked her mom what happened.

I walked into the kitchen and asked my mom what happened. She said that Harper had grabbed his toy out of his hand (which is not unusual of her) and said, “Mine!” Jake started crying and grabbed a toy from Harper that she was playing with. I then raised my voice at my mother. I asked why she was shouting at him when Harper grabbed the toy from him.

She told her mom that even though Jake is older, he is only just a child.

I said this happens all the time. Yes, Jake is older, but he’s only 5 and still learning. I said Jake did not cause the issue. His 5 y/o brain merely just reacted. My mom was visibly upset that I raised my voice to not shout at him.

She talked to her son calmly, but felt bad raising her voice to her mom.

I then grabbed my son and privately spoke to him about sharing. I told him to let my sister or BIL handle Harper when she grabs the toys he’s playing with. I did not think it was fair for her to raise her voice at Jake for this issue. They both just needed a quick talking to about grabbing and sharing. AITA for raising my voice at her in front of everyone?

Maybe raising your voice runs in this family. Like mother like daughter!

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Regardless of their age differences, children act like children.

