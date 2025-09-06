Her New Neighbors Were Rude To Her, So She Nailed Shut The Gate In Their Yard

Ahhh, neighbors…

Sometimes they’re good, sometimes they’re bad…and sometimes they get off on the wrong foot and there’s no coming back!

And it looks like that’s what happened in this Reddit story.

Check out what happened!

Never Assume someone is the help…. “I was building a house in an established neighborhood. It was a pipestem lot, the last one in the neighborhood and had recently been offered for sale. Since it was the last lot, it was fenced along 3 sides before I started. The first floor deck was done and the windows were delivered. The window company spread them out along the base of the foundation and along the fence. I was there alone at the time of delivery. I am a woman of color, in my early 30s at the time.

There was a problem.

The neighbor to the left side (white male, approx. 55) came over and started yelling about the windows being on his fence. He wanted them moved, this was his fence yada yada. I stared at him…. I’d never seen an old white guy have a temper tantrum before. I’m pretty sure he thought I was some paid laborer and not the actual homeowner. As I said, I was there by myself. I moved the windows by myself, (some were 4’x5’) farther down the fence (past his back property line) and also propped up more, awkwardly against the foundation. There was a gate along the fence between our properties. We were framing in the second floor early one evening, when I saw the old guy with his wife, drinks in hand in their yard, near the gate.

They had a problem…

When they couldn’t open it, they walked down to the end of the fence and were peering around. I was cracking up! After that very unpleasant exchange, I was sure there would never be a time we would need to use that gate, so I nailed it shut.”

She wasn’t playing around!

Good for her.

