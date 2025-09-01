Her Parents Gave Her $200 Cash For Her Birthday, But When Everybody Left The Party They Asked For $280 Back To Pay For Her Phone Bill

Birthday gifts should be a gesture of love, not a transaction.

So when one college student’s parents gifted her cash, only to turn around and ask for it back for bills, her birthday celebration took a frustrating turn.

AITA for complaining about my birthday gift So I just turned 19, and my parents gave me a birthday party that was a cookout with my family and my best friend. I enjoyed it, and then when I opened gifts, I got cash from all my family. My parents’ present was $200.

After the rest of my family was gone, except my friend, they requested $280 to pay for my phone bill for four months.

When I gave it to them, I complained that it felt kind of like a non-birthday gift because they gave me money only to then request the money—plus extra—to pay for my phone bill for four months. When I complained about this, they yelled at me and called me greedy while my friend was here, so I was embarrassed about getting yelled at in front of my friend.

They then proceeded to slam the door and get in the car to go complain about me to my grandparents.

Which I feel like I should be grateful because they are paying for most of my college and my car insurance, so was I being a greedy AH?

What did Reddit think?

