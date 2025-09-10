Her Pushy Mom Wants To Have Her Own Special Dance At Her Wedding, But She’s Not Into The Idea

This woman’s mom…

All I can say is WOW.

Talk about being completely clueless!

Is the bride-to-be wrong for how she’s handling this situation?

Read on and see what you think!

WIBTA If I told my parents they can’t dance to their wedding song at OUR wedding? “I (25F) am getting married to my fiancee (25F) in August. My parents (50F and 49M) have kept asking us to pay for things for the wedding. We’ve kept saying no but they’ve kept pushing and we reluctantly agreed to let them pay for the rehearsal dinner. The ceremony and reception are being paid for by us.

You know people like her mom…

Throughout my life, my mom has always made things that were supposed to be about me, about her instead. I’m telling you these to establish a pattern of behavior about my mom specifically. She feels the need to control things and make them about her. For some added context: we are having a smaller ceremony and a larger reception. The venue we chose is very cheap and yet a special place to us, but is small and can only hold 50 people total. There are people who we love and want to celebrate with, but who we can’t justify bringing to that small of a venue when we have much closer friends and family. Well, this has caused a bit of drama with my family. It started off when some of their friends’ adult children heard that we were getting married. My mom texted me and said, “Good news, Mark and Mindy are coming to the wedding reception!”

Huh?

I don’t speak to Mark and Mindy. I haven’t seen Mark and Mindy in years. But they sure are coming to my wedding… I guess? I wasn’t expecting to invite them, but now I’m paying for a party for two people I don’t know at all. Well, ever since Mark and Mindy invited themselves to the reception, my mom has messaged me multiple times asking me to consider them to come to the ceremony. I’ve flat out told her no. There are people who we are closer to, coming from farther away, who haven’t been invited to the ceremony (all these folks completely understand and are not upset in the slightest— they’re happy to come in the first place which I am grateful for). And this isn’t the only demand my mom has made.

What the ****?!?!

Which brings us to last night… my mom texting me and asking if she and my dad can dance to their wedding song at our wedding. I don’t know if this is traditional, if it is maybe someone can clue me in? But to me it feels like another piece in this pattern of behavior. I’m already dancing with both of my parents at the reception (not just my dad, somewhat breaking tradition there). My fiancee’s parents are not together so there’s no chance of them doing that to “even things out” nor is my fiancee planning on doing a dance with her mom. I just feel that, especially with her not having as many guests as me, it shifts all the attention to my family in a way that isn’t… right? Appropriate? I don’t know. And on top of that… is it wrong for me to want something to finally be about me, not my family? WIBTA?”

Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual shared a story.

What kind of a person wants to have their own dance at someone else’s wedding?

Weirdos.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.