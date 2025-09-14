Her Sister Trashed Her Condo After She Let Her Stay For Free, So Now She’s Going No Contact

Siblings. Can’t live with ’em, can’t live without ’em. And you certainly can’t let them live in your condo rent-free.

What would you do if you abided your parents’ wishes and let your sibling stay in your place after a slew of bad renters?

Only for it to go completely awry?

One woman asked for validation on if she made the right move by going “no contact” with her sister/tenant.

AITAH for going no contact with my sister after she wrecked the condo we let her live in and disrespected my family?

I (36F) and my husband (50M) were managing a penthouse condo in Annapolis that belonged to my MIL. She could be difficult, but as long as the condo brought in rental income, she stayed mostly happy. She had been in decline for a while, and we all knew she was in her last few years.

At the same time, we were dealing with fallout from a separate family property. My husband’s father left him a house—but after his death, his stepmother tried to illegally sell it.

She had become completely untrustworthy, and on top of that, she was destroying the home with her pet-hoarding habits. We ended up paying her $30,000 just to leave us in peace. That house eventually sold during the COVID housing boom, and while it helped us financially, getting to that point took years of legal and emotional warfare.

So when I say we were stressed and deeply cautious about tenants in the condo, I mean it.

After a nightmare couple (with a toddler) left the condo trashed, my sister (26F) begged us for a chance to live there. She couldn’t afford market rent, but we gave her a discounted rate and a rare opportunity—with one condition: She would treat the place with respect and help slowly renovate it.

Anything she (or more truthfully, our parents) provided would be deducted from her rent. She never actually paid for anything besides her own rent and bills.

The renovation never happened. The small things she had done (or we had her oversee) were stuff like new toilets and sinks, it was the contractors work not hers.

In May 2024, my MIL died. My FIL falsified the will—literally folded the bottom of the first page (where my husband’s name appeared) and X-ed it out. I have pictures. We were initially turned away by lawyers who believed we were doomed based on the altered will. But in a surreal twist, we won in Orphan’s Court. The judge pulled the original documents and ruled that the condo belonged to my husband.

That’s when I told my sister: We need you to get it together. We need to sell. She responded with such nastiness that we ended up giving her a formal move-out date and technically evicted her.

She left the condo in terrible condition—just as bad as the previous nightmare tenants—and it cost us $20,000 to fix. If she had helped me renovate it as agreed, we could’ve made $40,000 more on the sale.

(Important context: my parents were stationed overseas for three years during all of this and wanted her in the condo so I could “keep her safe.”)

But she was subletting to people we didn’t know. She collected rent from her tenants, but still had our parents pay her rent for her. She used their credit cards for whatever she wanted. She hosted house parties, let people smoke weed and drink heavily on the top floor, and frequently disturbed the neighbors. And it gets worse.

Her roommate/best friend worked with my stepdaughter (22F)—and they launched a smear campaign that gave my stepdaughter a nervous breakdown. My sister constantly made hateful, snide comments about my husband being a cisgender white male.

Even on the day I chipped a tooth digging her cat’s grave, she made another nasty comment. That was the last time she was allowed in my home.

I went no contact before Christmas 2024. I’ve only “heard” from her when she’s screaming in the background of my parents’ calls. They can’t help but mention her, because she’s made herself the center of their world.

I never want her in my life again. So tell me—AITAH?

