Her Sketchy Friend Wants Her To Finish The Tattoo She Started On Her, But She Refuses To Do It

"Former boss, Diana, called me between jobs for a position at store she'd just become GM of. Decent pay and I was about to turn 26 and lose my parents' insurance. They offered the same plan, and had great PTO, so it was perfect. Got hired quickly. At the same time, my BF needed a place to stay, and she offered a room while we saved for a place together. My BF would also have a good job once a position was available.

What neither of us knew: she was drinking again and I was being handed a failing store with beaten down staff from a string of bad managers. She also got a sister store’s manager fired and took her job. A month and a half being with the company and I was getting praised like crazy. I was promoted to GM with a $10,000 salary raise, I became content manager for the Facebook page, and daily sales were increasing 300-400%. Even started a partnership with a bulk buyer and her business, giving us free advertising. I’m working 10-12 hour days, even coming in on the day all stores are closed and no one works. I was putting my heart and soul into that store.

At this point Diana was putting liquor in her coffee at 7 am and going home (3 min from work) to sneak drinks. She was stealing from the store and my BF would see the stuff magically appear in the house. This is a nonprofit thrift store string supporting an orphanage/children’s home. She was going down, especially compared to my progress.

Out of the blue one day, my boss and HR walked into my store and fired me. The reasons they gave were all things I had told Diana, but had been twisted or lied about. For instance, I’d called Diana about a problem employee when she was still my boss. I laid down the hammer on the employee (later found out I made a mistake) and immediately called her about it. She said she would have done the same. That very thing ended up being the firing factor. TWO days earlier, Diana randomly said we only have 2 weeks to stay at her place and then didn’t see her till she was at MY store that morning, not HERS. Her deer caught in the headlights face didn’t make sense till I was fired 20 minutes later.

My BF (now fiancee) and I 110% believe she was behind me getting fired and decided to kick us out to protect herself. We also believe it was because I was doing so amazing and she was starting to look pathetic like she actually was while her drinking was catching up to her. I’d started a tattoo on her one night when she was intoxicated to keep her from doing other stupid things. I know you’re not supposed to tattoo intoxicated people, but she was talking about going and killing people for people she knew in gangs and whatnot. So I tattooed her to calm her down. Fast forward, I am fired and kicked out, having to move to another state for help… she texts me about how horrible her life’s been and she was fired not long after me. Woe is her.

And what does Diana say next? “You need to finish my tattoo”.

No ma'am, you chewed me up and spit me out. I am not gonna finish your tattoo that symbolizes our friendship. I never replied and never will. Have fun with a tattoo only 1/3 of the way done."

