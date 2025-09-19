Her Stepmom Has Always Been Rotten To Her And Now She And Her Dad Are Pressuring Her To Come See Their New House

It’s no secret that many people strongly dislike or even hate their stepmom.

The hard feelings can make things very upsetting and stressful. See how this person is feeling.

I have a rocky relationship with my dad and his wife. They’ve been together since I was 8 and got married when I was 18.

Her animosity runs deep.

She made my life hell, constantly trying to undermine my mother’s parenting and getting mad when I didn’t call her Mom. Recently, they moved into a new house about 30 minutes from my mother’s house where I’m currently living due to financial issues. Now they are wanting me to visit them and I keep telling them no cause I’m busy with work.

The tension has now reached a boiling point.

His wife called me the other day and said I should be visiting my father. I snapped at her, saying she and my dad nearly missed my college graduation back in May of this year. My dad says I’m the jerk for snapping at her and I could’ve handled it better. My mother is on my side and she says I shouldn’t have to bend over backwards for people who were barely there for me growing up.

Here is what people are saying.

Being an adult rocks!

That’s fair.

Be firm!

Great advice. Life is hard enough.

LOL “get in the bin.” They should!

I feel sorry she has a stepmom like this.

